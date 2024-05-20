New NBN rollout: 5 Tech Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, happy Tuesday, lots of tech news, lets-a-go!

1. NBN delivers fast speeds to new homes

The NBN will 3,000 new homes in Sydney’s southwest will be getting the broadband network’s fastest residential speeds following a multi-million-dollar partnership between Walker Corporation and NBN Co.



NBN said it has been chosen to deliver the large-scale fibre rollout for Walker’s new residential community development in Appin, which will give each new home and business access to a full-fibre connection and deliver a significant productivity, social and economic boost for the Macarthur region.

2. A(I)nd there it is

Microsoft announced new PCs + Copilot overnight, its first AI PCs to hit the market. Yusuf Mehdi, EVP, consumer CMO called these PCs the “fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built.” The Copilot + PC models will be available on Microsoft Surface and its partners Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung. We will be posting more news this morning so keep an eye out!

3. Apple fixes photo bug

Apple has fixed a bug in iOS and iPadOS 17.5.1 where people were finding deleted photos back in their photo albums. According to the Apple patch notes, it “addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.”

4. ScarJo speaks out against AI ScarJo

Actress Scarlett Johansson has released a statement on the OpenAI voice that sounds very much like her. In a statement, which we saw on Twitter/X she said she was approached by CEO Sam Altman months prior but declined. Days before the OpenAI launch Johansson was asked to reconsider but before they could answer, the demo was unveiled globally. She had to hire counsel to get Altman and co to change the voice, which they did “reluctantly”.

5. The Portal is back, but not as we know it

The infamous portal that got shut down because people cannot behave is back! But, with certain contingencies. TechCrunch reports that there is now a fence in front of the portal to stop people from standing directly in front of it. There will also be staff at each side of the portal encouraging people to do “more friendly interactions”. Instead of running 24 hours, it will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in New York City and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Dublin.

BONUS ITEM: Maybe you can take too many photos of cute babies

why would my phone say this about my BABY lmaooo pic.twitter.com/fvMfjaYMiW — Daniel M. Lavery (@daniel_m_lavery) May 19, 2024