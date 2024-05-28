Australia Gets a National Robotics Strategy: 5 Tech Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. Let’s get into the tech news.

1. Robots on the table

Federal Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic has announced Australia’s first national robotics strategy, aiming to bolster the country’s domestic robotic development and exports.

The strategy involves encouraging businesses to adopt robotics into their work in ways that benefit Aussies, and to be implemented as safely as possible. It was announced yesterday at an AI summit in Sydney, with the hope that it could add $600 billion per annum to the country’s GDP.

“Robotics and automation will be important ingredients in helping Australian industry deliver a Future Made in Australia,” the Minister said. “Investing in the skills of our people, along with investing in technology like robotics and automation, will help sharpen our advanced manufacturing edge and grow secure jobs.”

2. TPG: internet giants should chip in for USO

TPG Telecom has lashed web giants such as Google, Meta, and Netflix, claiming that such businesses should help contribute to the costs of universal phone and internet access.

Per The Australian, TPG spokesman Mitchell Bingemann said, “It’s like sending mail without ever having to worry about buying a stamp.” While customers are willing to pay for 5G services, TPG said that big tech giants haven’t been paying a fair share.

“Multinational tech giants reap massive profits from using Australia’s telco networks without ever contributing to the billions of dollars our industry invests every year to upgrade and maintain these critical networks. The current regulatory framework has failed to address or investigate how these over-the-top players can contribute their fair share to ensure our critical infrastructure can stay ahead of demand.”

3. Apple locks in WWDC 2024

Apple’s theming for WWDC 2024 revolves around the phrase ‘Coming in Swiftly’, with a time set for 3am AEST on June 11. The name is a nod to the company’s ‘Swift Student Challenge’, where Apple gave student developers the chance to show off their creativity, with the 50 winners of the challenge to attend. The event will likely see the unveiling of the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and VisionOS, and no doubt ‘coming in swiftly’ somewhat also applies to the company’s incoming AI features.

4. OpenAI board supposedly learned of ChatGPT launch on Twitter

Former OpenAI board member Helen Toner says that in 2022, the company board only learned that it had launched ChatGPT through Twitter after the fact, Bloomberg reports. “When ChatGPT came out in November 2022, the board was not informed in advance about that,” Toner said on a podcast. “We learned about ChatGPT on Twitter.”

The Verge reports that a purported leak of 2,500 documents from inside Google has gotten the company tight-lipped and not commenting. The documents reportedly offer a previously never before seen look at just how Google Search operates, suggesting that the company hasn’t been all that upfront for some years now. “While I don’t necessarily fault Google’s public representatives for protecting their proprietary information, I do take issue with their efforts to actively discredit people in the marketing, tech, and journalism worlds who have presented reproducible discoveries.” SEO expert Mike King wrote.

BONUS ITEM: My wallet will never know peace.

The first ever LEGO Legend of Zelda set will release on September 1.



Will cost $299.99 pic.twitter.com/zrrukyaSqd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 28, 2024

Have a lovely day.

Image: Apple, iStock