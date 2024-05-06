Telstra is Delaying its 3G Closure Date, But Please Still Upgrade Your Old Devices

Telstra is delaying the closure of its 3G network to give people more time to upgrade their devices, and while it’s a breath of fresh air for people on the network who have older gadgets, you’re still going to need to upgrade your tech at some point.

The new date for the shutdown is August 31, 2024, a delay of about two months. After this date, devices that only support 3G and earlier network bands will no longer be able to make Triple Zero calls, let alone call friends and family, or send text messages.

Telstra’s shutoff date for 3G was originally marked for June 30, 2024, 19 years after it launched in 2005. Vodafone already shut off its 3G network back in December, and Optus has September 2024 marked for its shutdown. The shutdown of these networks have been under intense scrutiny as of late, with Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland stepping in to ensure users are properly notified that the closure may affect them. A working group was formed to focus on the switchover and make things easier for users. It was estimated that 740,000 handsets could be impacted by the closures.

One of the things that the working group could have decided on is the delay of the 3G network shutdown, but Telstra has gone ahead and delayed things on its own.

“This will also affect medical devices and other hardware connected to our 3G network, from EFTPOS terminals to farm machinery,” Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said in a blog post.

“If you’re not sure if you will be impacted or what to do, you can SMS ‘3’ to 3498 and we’ll tell you if your handset needs to be updated.”

Telstra will also soon start rolling out pre-call audio messages on impacted devices, with an automated message reader that the user must act to upgrade their handset.

Telstra is also encouraging users of older non-mobile devices to also reach out to manufacturers to be sure that they’ll still be supported for 4G or not. 4G began rolling out in September 2011 in Australia, so you can (roughly) assume that devices bought before this time are unlikely to support 4G.

But whatever you do, please don’t delay. It sucks to need to pay for a device when it’s for a reason outside of your own control, but after September of this year, you simply won’t be able to use a 3G device across any Australian network.

That includes the first iPhone to come to Australia, the iPhone 3GS. If, somehow, you’re still using this, please upgrade.

Image: Gizmodo Australia