Telstra Is Changing Its NBN Prices Very Soon, Here’s What You’ll Be Paying

If you’re currently connected to one of Telstra’s NBN plans, you might be seeing a price change shortly. The provider has recently announced that it’s refreshing the prices for its range of NBN plans from July 1, with some seeing an increase while others are getting a price drop. These new prices will apply to new and existing Telstra customers.

When announcing these price changes, Telstra noted these were a knock-on from the NBN Co changing up its wholesale internet costs:

“NBN co is increasing the price they charge us for wholesale internet and this is an important factor for the changes we’re making. As a business, we’re constantly striving to balance the needs of our customers whilst ensuring we remain financially sustainable. The price changes also mean we can keep investing in our network, products and services while responding to increased data usage.”

Here’s what Telstra’s new NBN prices look like, and how a few of them compare with what other internet providers are offering.

Telstra’s new NBN prices

NBN Plan Old Price New Price NBN 25 (Basic) $85 per month $89 per month NBN 50 (Essential) $100 per month $105 per month NBN 100 (Premium) $110 per month No change NBN 250 (Ultimate) $135 per month $130 per month NBN 1000 (Ultrafast) $170 per month $150 per month

As you can see in the table above, Telstra’s faster NBN plans will be getting a price drop, while the slower connections will be receiving a slight increase. In most cases, these price changes sit in the range of $4 to $5 per month. The biggest price change comes from Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan, which is dropping $20 per month.

The only connection that won’t be seeing any form of change is Telstra’s NBN 100 plan, which will be sticking to a $110 per month price point.

How does Telstra’s NBN 50 plan compare?

Even before the price increase, Telstra’s NBN 50 plan was nowhere near being the cheapest option, with the average full-price cost for a plan in this tier ranging from $80 to $85 per month.

So what are your options for a cheap NBN 50 plan?

Kogan currently has the cheapest pick of the lot, with an introductory deal that’ll have you paying $58.90 per month for the first three months of your connection. After that discount period ends you’ll be paying $68.90 per month, which is the cheapest full-price cost for an NBN 50 plan. You’ll need to be quick, because this deal is only available until June 2.

After that, you have Tangerine which is offering its NBN 50 plan for $59.90 per month for the first six months. After that, you’ll be paying $79.90 per month.

While the initial price of Exetel’s plan is a hair more expensive than what Tangerine is offering, it has a cheaper full price. You’ll pay $60.99 per month for the first six months you’re with Exetel, and then $78.99 per month after that.

Exetel also comes with the added perk of five daily speed boosts every month. When you activate one of these boosts, your connection speed will bump up to that of Exetel’s NBN 100 plan (100Mbps). Unused speed boosts will rollover into a bank, to a max of 30 days.

Kogan, Tangerine and Exetel are all reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

How does Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan compare?

Again, even with this price change, Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan isn’t the cheapest option available.

Southern Phone currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going, with an introductory price of $95 per month. This discounted cost will last for the first six months of your connection before increasing to $105 per month, which still sits on the cheaper end of the NBN 1000 pricing scale. Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps.

The next cheapest plan comes from Swoop, which is offering its NBN 1000 plan for $99 per month. What makes this plan worthwhile is that Swoop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 975Mbps, making it the fastest NBN 1000 connection on offer.

However, once this discount period ends, the price of Swoop’s plan makes a sharp price increase to $139 per month.

If you want a fast NBN 1000 plan that’s still relatively cheap, then Superloop is worth considering. The internet provider is also running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months of your plan. However, when this discount period ends you’ll only be paying $109 per month.

Superloop is currently reporting typical download speeds of 811Mbps, making it the second fastest NBN 1000 plan on offer.

