The He-Man Movie Swears It’s Alive and That This Is Your Actual He-Man This Time

The on-again, off-again live-action Masters of the Universe movie reassured fans back in February that plans were still underway to create a new tale inspired by Mattel’s enduring fantasy toy line, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight at the helm. Now there’s a shiny new star added to the project: Nicholas Galitzine, who’ll play He-Man.

This casting, reported in Deadline, makes sense since Galitzine is coming off a high-profile turn in Prime Video’s The Idea of You opposite Anne Hathaway, as well as another popular Prime Video project, Red, White & Royal Blue—and Masters of the Universe is being made by Amazon MGM along with Mattel Films. Unfortunately, this news did not bring any fresh details about what Masters of the Universe’s plot will entail—the script is by Chris Butler, with earlier draft work done by David Callaham, Aaron Nee, and Adam Nee—but you can safely assume a conflict between He-Man and his perpetual foe Skeletor is in the cards.

The head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, Julie Rapaport, teased to the trade that “this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.” Sounds about right. The only other thing we know about Masters of the Universe—which, as fans will recall, made stops at Sony and Netflix earlier on its production journey—is that it’s aiming to hit theaters June 5, 2026.

