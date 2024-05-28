The Last of Us Part II’s Jeffrey Wright Joins The Last of Us Season 2

HBO’s smash-hit video-game adaptation The Last of Us has added a veteran of the source material to its second season: Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright, who’ll be stepping back into the role of Isaac Dixon. Wright’s previous genre credits include another big HBO series in Westworld, as well as Marvel’s animated What If… ? series and as Jim Gordon in The Batman.

Variety describes Isaac in The Last of Us Part II game as “the quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy.”

Wright’s casting further elevates The Last of Us’ star-studded cast, which includes the returning Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Rutina Wesley, as well as new faces Kaitlyn Dever (in the key role of Abby), Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, and Danny Ramirez, and Catherine O’Hara.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.