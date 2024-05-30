The Ocean Calls for a New Adventure in Disney’s Moana 2

Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) take the open sea for another journey in Moana 2—and the first trailer has just arrived. The sequel to Disney’s 2016 hit finds the young heroine getting an unexpected call from wayfinding ancestors to go on a quest. Joined by Maui and a new crew, she takes to the far seas of Oceania to uncover a new mystery.

Here’s the first trailer, reintroducing us to Moana of Montunui and her demi-god bestie Maui, plus more glimpses of both new and familiar faces.

Moana 2, directed by Dave Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand, was originally intended to be a series on Disney+—so it’s an excellent sign that instead, it’s being released as a feature-length film in theaters this Thanksgiving. Taking over for Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Encanto) on music is Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear who join Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina from the first film’s music team. Moana is getting a live-action adaptation as well—also starring Johnson, as he’s signed on to play Maui in every incarnation of the character at Disney Studios. That’s due out July 10, 2026.

But first: animated sequel Moana 2 opens in theaters this November 27. Are you looking forward to checking it out?

