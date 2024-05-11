If you’ve been on the internet lately, it’s almost impossible to avoid the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Rap beefs come and go, however, Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” may outlive it all. The track holds the number-one spot on SoundCloud’s New and Hot chart with roughly 3.3 million listens. But even better, the wonderful internet people have created countless versions of “BBL Drizzy,” solidifying its place in meme culture.

Before we get into it: let’s get up to speed. Metro Boomin produced Future and Kendrick Lamar’s song “Like That,” which some would argue is the diss track that set this whole rap beef off. Drake responded by telling Metro to “shut your h** a** up and make some drums.” Then, Metro took that personally and remixed a song released just weeks earlier.

A relatively unknown artist, King Willonius, released “BBL Drizzy” in mid-April, delivering a soulful melody that’s evocative of the 1970s. Its chorus and name touch on a popular meme that’s come up a lot in the rap beef: that Drake has received a Brazilian butt lift. The song alone is great, but it really blew up when Metro Boomin released his version of the song.

On May 5, Metro Booming posted on X that anyone who writes the best verse on “BBL Drizzy” would get a free beat from the award-winning producer. He later updated the contest to also award the best person $US10,000. That set off a storm of diss tracks being created over the beat, all with the hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway.

Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” is now trending on TikTok, Instagram, X, and all over the internet. But more than that, people have created Bollywood versions, guitar versions, some people have rapped over it – it’s taken on a life of its own.

So please, click through the slides and enjoy the saga of BBL Drizzy, starting with the original Metro Boomin version, and ascending towards the most outlandish memes that have come from it.

I had to intervene, hopefully things settle down now #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/wus9wTLH7s pic.twitter.com/lORzRYAngi — Depressed Cowboys Fan (@traphouseSports) May 5, 2024

The mothers turner #BBLDRIZZY into a hymn😂 pic.twitter.com/bG2OEh8GRL — Evangelist Molly Weasly (@Dom_Deveraux) May 6, 2024

