The Umbrella Academy Unleashes One More Time Travel Mission for Its Final Season

The Hargreeves clan will return for a final round of end of the world time travel hijinks in season four of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s acclaimed series based on the Dark Horse Comics series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, and adapted for the platform by Jeremy Slater and Steve Blackman. Check out the first trailer!

In season four, it looks like the team is getting ready for at least one more time loop for its final run; as per usual with the Umbrella Academy gang, things set off with more explosive action and sibling superhero shenanigans after last season’s unsettling reset and cliffhanger ending. With only six episodes in the final season—the previous entries have all had 10—the action will have to be more compacted, though from the looks of this trailer there’ll still be time for the weird stuff (three words: Footloose dance battle! Three more words: sentient telekinetic cube!) that makes The Umbrella Academy so fun to watch—this time more tentacles, Santa Claus, Klaus Cults 2: Electric Boogaloo, and Viktor powering up Super-Saiyan style.

Here’s the official season four description from Netflix: “The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal—with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time—and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure—to finally set things right.

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and Ritu Arya. You can catch up on seasons one through three of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix before season four premieres August 8.

