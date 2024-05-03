These Are the Fastest 0–60 Times Ever Set by Production Cars

For better or worse, the automotive industry as it stands right now is all about numbers and specs. How fast is a car? How much does it weigh? What sort of 0-60 times can it do? What has the most interior space? What gets the best gas mileage?

We can’t cover all of that in one reasonably sized slideshow, so we have decided to concentrate on the most fun spec: 0-60. We are going to be laying out what cars can get from a dead-stop to that magical 60 mph in the least amount of time.

As you may expect, just about every car on this list is an aggressively expensive hypercar or one of the most powerful electric vehicles in the world. In a few cases, it’s both. Ten out of the 15 vehicles on this list are either regular electric vehicles or have some sort of plug-in hybrid component to their drivetrain, and six of them are just straight-up EVs. What this tells us is if you want some seriously fast acceleration, you’re going to have to add a couple of electric motors.

Anyway, that’s enough yapping outa me. What do you say we take a quick look at some of the fastest accelerating vehicles in the world?

15. Bugatti Chiron – 2.4 Seconds

Bugatti Chiron Acceleration (0-300/13.5s) Bugatti Chiron Acceleration (0-300/13.5s)

Motor: 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16

Power: 1,500 horsepower & 1180 lb-ft of torque

I remember thinking as a kid that the Bugatti Veyron, and by extension, the Chiron, were the fastest and quickest vehicles that would ever be made. Now, it doesn’t even get close to the top 10 of our list. Bonkers.

14. Porsche Taycan Turbo S – 2.4 Seconds

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S cold weather performance. 0-60, 1/4 mile, 60-130, 1/2 mile, top speed. 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S cold weather performance. 0-60, 1/4 mile, 60-130, 1/2 mile, top speed.

Motor: EV

Power: 938 horsepower (using launch control) & 818 lb-ft of torque

The Taycan Turbo S is mighty fast as a sedan, but if you don’t mind losing a few tenths of a second off your 0-60 time, you can get the fastest wagon in the world: The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. That’ll do 0-60 in 2.7 seconds, which is nothing to sneeze at.

13. Tesla Model X Plaid – 2.3 Seconds

2022 Model X Plaid 0-60! 2022 Model X Plaid 0-60!

Motor: EV

Power: 1,020 horsepower & 1,151 lb-ft of torque

It’s very impressive that the biggest car on our list can do 0-60 that quickly. It’s truly a feet of engineering on Tesla’s part, which isn’t something you’ll hear me say very often.

12. Ferrari 296 GTB – 2.3 Seconds

Ferrari 296 GTB 0 to 60, 1/4 miles, fully stock on the street. Full tank of 91 octane gas! Ferrari 296 GTB 0 to 60, 1/4 miles, fully stock on the street. Full tank of 91 octane gas!

Motor: 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 PHEV

Power: 819 horsepower & 546 lb-ft of torque

It’s pretty wild to think that the 296 GTB is on the lower end of Ferrari’s performance scale, but that’s the world we live in now.

11. Tesla Model S P100D – 2.28 Seconds

Tesla P100D Ludicrous Testing 0-60 MPH vs Battery State of Charge 10% to 100% Tesla P100D Ludicrous Testing 0-60 MPH vs Battery State of Charge 10% to 100%

Motor: EV

Power: 780 horsepower & 920 lb-ft of torque

Before we had Plaid, we had P100D. Tesla was pulling off these silly acceleration times nearly six years ago. No wonder it shocked the world.

10. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ – 2.2 Seconds

BUGATTI Chiron breaks through magic 300mph barrier BUGATTI Chiron breaks through magic 300mph barrier

Motor: 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16

Power: 1,600 horsepower & 1,189 lb-ft of torque

It is exceedingly rare for a car capable of doing 0-60 in 2.2 seconds that isn’t actually famous for that statistic. No, sir. The Chiron Super Sport 300+ is famous for being able to hit, in theory, 304 mph. Hence, “300+.”

9. Lamborghini Huracán Performante – 2.2 Seconds

Lamborghini Huracán Performante 0 – 300 km/h! Lamborghini Huracán Performante 0 – 300 km/h!

Motor: 5.2-liter NA V10

Power: 631 horsepower & 443 lb-ft of torque

The Huracán Performante is the only naturally aspirated vehicle on this list, making Lamborghini’s achievement with this car all the more impressive.

8. Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) – 2.1 Seconds

PORSCHE 911 TURBO S 992 0-333km/h ACCELERATION TOP SPEED & SOUND by AutoTopNL PORSCHE 911 TURBO S 992 0-333km/h ACCELERATION TOP SPEED & SOUND by AutoTopNL

Motor: 3.7-liter twin-turbocharged H6

Power: 640 horsepower & 590 lb-ft of torque

What’s really cool about the 911 Turbo S is that it can hit 0-60 in 2.1 seconds over and over and over again to your heart’s desire.

7. Porsche 918 Spyder – 2.1 Seconds

0-333 km/h Porsche 918 Spyder Acceleration Launch Control Test sport auto 0-333 km/h Porsche 918 Spyder Acceleration Launch Control Test sport auto

Motor: 4.6-liter V8 PHEV

Power: 887 horsepower & 944 lb-ft of torque

Ya know, I think now that we’re a few years away from the Holy Trinity plug-in hypercars, I can say the 918 Spyder was the best one. Sure, the LaFerrari and McLaren P1 were cool, but this was better to me.

6. Ferrari SF90 Stradale – 2.0 Seconds

Ferrari sf90 0-200 km/h acceleration Ferrari sf90 0-200 km/h acceleration

Motor: 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 PHEV

Power: 986 horsepower & 590 lb-ft of torque

Think about how many rich and awful Ferrari owners are crashing these things into trees and ditches. I’m surprised there are any left.

5. Tesla Model S Plaid – 1.98 Seconds

Watch The Tesla Plaid Go 0-160 MPH Watch The Tesla Plaid Go 0-160 MPH

Motor: EV

Power: 1,020 horsepower & 1,050 lb-ft of torque

Shockingly, the Model S Plaid is actually the cheapest vehicle on this list, and one of the only cars you can actually get for under $US100,000 since prices start at $US89,630 (the Model X Plaid starts at $US94,630).

4. Koenigsegg Gemera – 1.9 Seconds

Koenigsegg Sets the 0-400-0 World Record Koenigsegg Sets the 0-400-0 World Record

Motor: 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 PHEV

Power: 2,300 horsepower & 2,028 lb-ft of torque

Koenigsegg is a company full of wild and amazing people. Of course, they’d make their quickest vehicle ever a four-seater. Why wouldn’t they?

3. Lucid Air Sapphire – 1.89 Seconds

Sub-9 Second Quarter-Mile | Lucid Air Sapphire | Lucid Motors Sub-9 Second Quarter-Mile | Lucid Air Sapphire | Lucid Motors

Motor: EV

Power: 1,234 horsepower & 1,430 lb-ft of torque

Having driven the Air Sapphire, I can confidently say this car is every bit as fast as advertised. No vehicle has rearranged my innards like this thing at full power. Sure, it costs a quarter million bucks, but you can take yourself and four friends on a journey into hyperspace.

2. Rimac Nevera – 1.74 Seconds

World Record Rimac Nevera Speed Runs Including 0-60 MPH And 0-249-0 MPH World Record Rimac Nevera Speed Runs Including 0-60 MPH And 0-249-0 MPH

Motor: EV

Power: 1,888 horsepower & 1,731 lb-ft of torque

From everything I’ve heard, the Rimac Nevera is absolutely batshit insane and should not be in the hands of mere mortals like us. I mean, it nearly killed Richard Hammond a few years ago, so you know it’s serious. Still, who the hell cares? This thing is awesome and I desperately want to drive one.

1. Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 – 1.66 Seconds

Introducing The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Introducing The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Motor: 6.2-liter supercharged V8

Power: 1,028 horsepower & 945 lb-ft of torque

THAT’S RIGHT. USA BABY. WE’RE NUMBER ONE. WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!