Watch a 109-Year-Old Model T Get an Oil Change at a Ford Dealer in 2024

It has been nearly 100 years since the last Ford Model T rolled off the assembly line. While no one would bat an eye if Ford refused to service the once-ubiquitous vehicle, TFLclassics found a dealer willing to perform an oil change on its 1915 Model T. However, the most difficult part of the whole ordeal was getting to the dealership.

It’s mentioned in the video that the local Ford dealer in Brighton, Colorado was a 45 minute drive away in a modern car. The trip in traffic with a Model T was an odyssey to say the least. The first issue is the lack of speed. The Model T was going between 27 and 33 miles per hour depend on the road’s slope. Once they realized the century-old machine would be going dangerous slow on a highway, they conceded and loaded the car onto a trailer for the rest of the trip.

The oil change itself was fairly simple, involving a multi-point flush because the engine and transmission shares the same oil. The modern motor oil in the shop worked fine as a replacement. The technician noted his benchmark for vehicle safety was if he would be willing to send his wife out in the car. If the issue is severe enough for him to say no, he’d tell the customer about the problem. When asked about this Model T, he jokingly replied he would let his wife drive around the block in it.

The entire experience reminded me of a Porsche ad where an owner brought in one of the manufacturer’s 1950s tractors to be serviced. This isn’t the first video from TFLclassics featuring this 1915 Model T and it likely won’t be the last. The channel is hoping to take the antique car up Pikes Peak this summer.