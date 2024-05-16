Watch Samsung’s New Galaxy Tab Ad That Mocks Apple

What is a day in the tech industry without Apple and Samsung coming at each other’s throats? A boring one that’s for sure.

Samsung published a new ad in the wee hours of the morning on its new Samsung Galaxy Tab 9, which makes sense, you want to market your products. But it is the way they filmed the ad that very much makes fun of Apple.

Posted on Twitter, the Samsung Mobile US page said “We would never crush creativity. #UnCrush”. In the 43-second ad, a woman is seen at the scene of the crime aka the crushing locale, or a very good replica of it. She picks up a broken guitar, brings out a Samsung Galaxy Tab 9 and begins to play music. Simple enough but it looks so uncanny.

See the ad below.

Here is the Apple ad for reference.

The ad from Samsung markets its Tablet product too, I mean two birds, one stone.

Last week, Apple unveiled its iPad Pro and showcased it with this odd video that crushed physical items like instruments and a vintage gaming machine. It got a lot of people upset and a few days later, the Cupertino company had to apologise for the ad.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” said Tor Myhren, the company’s VP of marketing communications in a statement to Ad Age. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

Apple hasn’t responded, yet.

Image: Samsung/Apple