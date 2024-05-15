What the Heck Is Happening With Marvel Studios’ Agatha Show?

The fact that a show about a devious witch has us so confused feels completely on brand. It started back in late 2021 when Marvel revealed it was working on a WandaVision spinoff series focused on Kathryn Hahn’s breakout character, Agatha Harkness. Since then, the show has had at least four publicly announced titles, with a possible fifth revealed in the most Agatha of ways. All of which (witch?) is to say, what the heck is happening?

The first title revealed back in 2021 was Agatha: House of Harkness. A few months later, at Comic-Con 2022, that was changed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos. A year or so after that, it became Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Finally, earlier this year, it became just plain Agatha. You’d imagine it couldn’t change again (unless, of course, Marvel finally goes with the always-best choice Agatha All Along) but that may not be the case. Monday morning, the official Marvel Studios account tweeted a new Agatha title which was deleted only minutes later. The title was Agatha: The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe.

Image: Marvel Studios

io9 reached out to Disney for clarity on what that title is or isn’t and will update this post when or if we hear. The fact the title was deleted makes one thing clear though. It is not the title of the show. At least, not yet. Maybe it was a mistake or a joke. But either way, whatever “The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe” is, we are here for it.

Now, objectively, it’s the worst title of the bunch. It’s just too long and too hard to say. And yet, its C.S. Lewis roots and almost sassy energy do fit with Agatha’s vibes. It’s also a literal, factual statement. Agatha is a lying witch and she does have a great wardrobe. So, whatever the case regarding the reveal and delete, we hope it’s at least the title of one of the nine episodes coming later this year.

And also, isn’t it incredibly strange that this show has now had at least four, and maybe five, public-facing titles? What other shows or movies change titles that often in public? We know that it happens behind the scenes on everything but for Marvel to be like “Yes, that’s the title,” announce it, then be like “No, never mind” multiple times is just so wild. Does that mean the show is undefinable? Does it reflect on the quality of the show at all? We’ll find out later this year when Agatha (just Agatha, for now) debuts on Disney+.

