What to Expect from Google I/O 2024

In the tech world, developer conferences are like birthdays. These mega-events happen annually and remind us of the cadence of life and that time is a neverending circle. Google I/O 2024 will be no different when it kicks off on Tuesday, May 14.

This year, we expect to hear much about Google’s foray into AI and where Gemini will venture next. We’ll find out what’s new in Android 15 and if Google plans anything in Meta’s realm of “extended reality.” And will there be any new hardware since we know all about the Pixel 8a?

How to watch Google I/O 2024

Please don’t make a drinking game out of the Google I/O 2024 keynote—especially not out of how often Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, utters the word “AI.” The start time on May 14, 2024, is 10:00 A.M. PT / 1.:00 P.M. ET. You can watch it live on Google’s website or YouTube. You don’t need to register for the conference to watch anything.

If you do end up making a drinking game out of what will likely be a two-hour keynote, I suggest you enjoy a green smoothie or kombucha instead.

Expect so much Gemini AI

Google’s always been keen on artificial intelligence. The company has spent the last decade lauding the point of its Machine Learning algorithms and how they improve the products you interact with daily. This year’s Google I/O will likely take it a step further since the company has majorly shifted its resources to concentrate on what AI, like Gemini, can do to all the existing consumer-facing products.

Over two dozen sessions are available for Google I/O’s developer attendees, including ones focused on Gemma. I’m especially curious about this workshop on automating tasks in Google Workspace—this is what I’d expect Gemini to be used for in the first place.

Expect Pixel hardware

Google’s annual developer conference isn’t typically an event where hardware gets trotted out—or at least, it wasn’t in the earlier days. For the last few years, Google has used the conference as a venue to either tease what’s next or launch its next-gen “cheap” phone. Last year’s Google I/O 2023 gave us the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.

Google has already revealed the Pixel 8a, its fifth-generation mid-range release. It will likely get a special mention during the keynote, but it’s unclear if there’s more hardware after that. We also know the Pixel Tablet is now available for $US400 without a dock.

It would be nice if Google used its keynote to reveal whether it plans to release the Google Pixel Fold 2 at the same time as the Pixel 9 later this year. We shall see.

Extended reality?

There’s been chatter about whether Google will make fanfare for its “extended reality” platform, a.k.a. Android XR. Meta opened up Horizon OS to third parties this week, which should make for an interesting race if and when the two “immersive” platforms take off. But so far, all my colleague Kyle Barr and I can decipher from the session list is that Google Maps will have updates to share and won’t be related to Android XR. Once again, we shall see.

How to follow along with Google I/O

Google I/O is slightly closed off this year as the company shifts the developer conference back to a primarily in-person event. After the keynote, the event sessions will be available on the Google I/O 2024 website on May 16. You can also point your browser here, on Gizmodo, where we’ll cover all that’s coming out of Google’s annual developer soiree.

Updated 5/13/2024 at 1:30 P.M. ET with links to the keynote on YouTube, new information about when the keynote sessions will be released, and links for the Pixel 8a review.