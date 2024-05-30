Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in June

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder and Pedestrian Television. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder Pedestrian Television in Australia in June, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Netflix is having a bit of a slower month on the fantasy, horror, and Sci-Fi front, but highlights you might be interested in include Sweet Tooth (season 3) and Parasite.

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial – June 5

How to Rob a Bank – June 5

Sweet Tooth (Season 3) – June 6

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura – June 6

Bridgerton (Season 3, Part 2) – June 13

Ultraman: Rising – June 14

Rising Impact – June 22

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 1, Part 2) – TBA

Supacell – TBA

What’s new on Netflix? The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 1, Part 2). Image: Netflix

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Under Paris – June 5

Hit Man – June 6

The Greatest Showman – June 7

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors – June 12

Parasite – June 15

Taken – June 15

Black Barbie – June 19

What’s new on Netflix? Parasite. Image: Madman

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is home to some great originals, but it’s having a pretty quiet month as far as Gizmodo-adjacent content goes. Highlights this month include season four of The Boys and Dumb Money.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?

Lego Ninjago (Seasons 1-4) – June 1

Law and Order: SVU (Seasons 21-23) – June 1

Magnum P.I (Season 4) – June 1

Hannibal (Season 1-3) – June 1

The Tudors (Seasons 1-4) – June 1

A Knight’s Tale – June 1

A League of Their Own – June 1

Looking For Alibrandi – June 4

Dumb Money – June 10

Mob Land – June 10

The Boys (Season 4) – June 13

Promising Young Woman – June 18

Anyone But You – June 21

Freelance – June 28

Lego Friends The Next Chapter (Season 2) – June 29

What’s new on Prime Video? Dumb Money. Image: Sony

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another small month, so small in fact that we’ve merged the TV shows and movies lists. Highlights include Season 3 of The Bear and Star Wars: The Acolyte.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?

Star Wars: The Acolyte – June 5

Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales – June 5

Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Colour – June 5

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 17) – June 7

Queenie – June 7

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation – June 7

The Real Red Tails – June 7

Under The Bridge – June 12

Cult Massacre: One Day in America (Season 1) – June 17

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge – June 25

Abbott Elementary – June 26

The Bear (Season 3) – June 27

What’s new on Disney+? Season 3 of The Bear. Image: FX

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy, but there’s not too much Gizmodo-adjacent content this month. Highlights this month include Season 2 of House of the Dragon and Blue Beetle.

What new TV shows are out on Binge?

Dynasties II (Season 1) – June 6

Fantasmas – June 9

House of the Dragon (Season 2) – June 17

Murder is Easy – June 21

What’s new on Binge? Season 2 of House of the Dragon. Image: HBO

What new movies are out on Binge?

The Book of Eli – June 1

The Craft – June 1

Aeon Flux – June 1

Dracula (1979) – June 1

Ren Faire – June 3

The Nun 2 – June 6

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – June 6

Dumb Money – June 10

Blue Beetle – June 13

Freelance – June 17

Bumblebee – June 19

Anyone But You – June 21

SawX – June 28

What’s new on Binge? Blue Beetle. Image: DC

What should I watch on Binge?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include Drive and Groundhog Day.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Stan?

Wild Winter (Season 1) – June 1

Blood For Dust – June 1

Priscilla – June 1

Drive – June 1

Juno – June 2

Boyz N’ The Hood – June 2

Collide – June 3

Good Morning, Vietnam – June 4

Trailblazers – June 4

Rob The Mob – June 5

Groundhog Day – June 5

Power Book II: Ghost (Season 4) – June 7

Fall – June 7

The Devil Wears Prada – June 8

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! – June 8

Speed – June 9

Standoff – June 10

Men in Black: International – June 11

I, Robot – June 12

Moulin Rouge – June 14

Hotel Cocaine – June 17

Bumblebee – June 19

Super – June 20

Megamind Rules! (Season 1 Part 2) – June 21

Rampant – June 23

Posthumous – June 27

Luis & the Aliens – June 30

What’s new on Stan? Groundhog Day. Image: Columbia Entertainment

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t typically add a lot of new content to its service every month, and we’re still waiting for the company to announce its June list. We’ll update this section when we know what’s coming to Paramount+ in June.

What should I watch on Paramount+?

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror-binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Dr. Caligari (1989) – June 1

#Float – June 3

The Babadook – June 3

Night of the Bastard – June 10

Body Melt – June 10

Gateway – June 15

Mother, May I? – June 15

Houseboat Horror – June 17

Night of the Fear – June 24

Sons of Steel – June 24

The Devil’s Bath – June 28

What’s new on Pedestrian Television?

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.

That's everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late June and we'll tell you what's coming in July.

This article will be constantly updated.

Image: Gizmodo Australia