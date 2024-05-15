Wicked’s New Trailer Soars Way Beyond Our Dreams of Oz

The first full trailer for Universal Pictures’ Wicked is finally here and is bursting with the star power of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. It also offers a fresh glimpse at Oz through the story of two friends: Elphaba (Ervivo), a powerful green-skinned outcast, and the popular, fairy-like Galinda (Grande). They’re destined to become foes as the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the North.

Wicked – Official Trailer Wicked – Official Trailer

The film’s ensemble also includes Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) as Fiyero, Ethan Slater (Broadway’s SpongeBob SquarePants) as Boq, Marissa Bode as Elphaba’s sister Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz. It’s directed by Jon M. Chu (In The Heights) and is adapted from the musical by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz, itself based on the book by Gregory Maguire, which serves as a prequel to the events we know as the story of The Wizard of Oz.

Universal Pictures describes the film, which is split into two parts, as the story of Elphaba and Glinda when “the two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.”

Wicked opens this November 27, while Wicked: Part Two arrives November 26, 2025.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.