10 Scorching Genre Movies to Warm You Up this Winter

It’s officially winter in Australia, and with the majority of our homes super freezing, we should try and find some ways to warm ourselves up over the next three months. How about some summery blockbusters? Below are some suggestions to warm you up on a cold, rainy day.

Sunshine

Sunshine (2007) – Trailer Sunshine (2007) – Trailer

The year is 2057 (50 years after Sunshine hit theaters) and the sun is dying. As Earth threatens to collapse into a deep freeze, a group of astronauts (including Cillian Murphy, Rose Byrne, Chris Evans, Michelle Yeoh, Benedict Wong, Troy Garity, Cliff Curtis, and Shōgun’s Hiroyuki Shimozawa) hope to jump-start it with a specially engineered bomb. Things heat up, literally and plot-wise, as they approach their target and undertake an unexpected side mission, rescuing a thought-to-be-lost astronaut who’s spent way too much time too close to the sun.

Firestarter

Firestarter (1984) – Official Trailer (HD) Firestarter (1984) – Official Trailer (HD)

Of all the supernatural abilities to have, being able to ignite fire with a glare is up there with “most terrifying”—especially when that power is had by a young girl who’s still working on her self-control.

Cujo

Cujo (1983) – Trailer Cujo (1983) – Trailer

Like Firestarter, this 1983 release is another Stephen King adaptation that makes heat one of its horrors. (He also has quite a few stories that make you fear the cold, too.) Yes, the rabid dog is the primary antagonist, but the situation is made so much worse by the fact that the main characters have to take refuge in their car with all the windows rolled up. Being ripped apart by a massive canine is almost preferable to a slow, agonizing death by heat stroke.

The Burning

The Burning (1981) – Official Trailer The Burning (1981) – Official Trailer

Fast Times at Ridgemont High’s Brian Backer leads a cast of future famous faces (Holly Hunter, Jason Alexander, Fisher Stevens) in this classic 1981 slasher about a summer-camp caretaker who returns for revenge after being horribly burned in a prank gone wrong. Make-up legend Tom Savini did the special effects, which means they’re guaranteed to be gruesomely memorable.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road – Official Main Trailer [HD] Mad Max: Fury Road – Official Main Trailer [HD]

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is still in theaters, but you can revisit what comes after with a special emphasis on the fact that one of the bad guy’s many sins is that he hoards water from the very, very desperately thirsty people who populate the Wasteland.

Hereditary

Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24 Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24

Ari Aster’s 2018 debut imagines a family situation so fraught—decapitations, demon traditions, dollhouses—that when the one semi-normal member suddenly bursts into flames, you start to think spontaneous human combustion was maybe his best option.

Predator 2

Predator 2 (1990) Theatrical Trailer #2 Predator 2 (1990) Theatrical Trailer #2

As an LAPD lieutenant caught up in what is clearly the weirdest case he’ll ever encounter, Danny Glover brings gravitas and gallons of sweat to this stupidly fun 1990 sequel set during a raging 1997 Los Angeles heatwave. Amid the grime of downtown, there’s a murder epidemic… and an invisible alien who leaves intricately awful crime scenes behind just might be to blame.

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes Official Trailer The Hills Have Eyes Official Trailer

Wes Craven’s second feature is as distressing as it was back in 1977, following a suburban family (including Cujo’s Dee Wallace) who decide to take their RV on a shortcut through a stretch of rocky desert en route to Los Angeles. Imagine their surprise when they realize the area is home to a pack of opportunistic cannibals who are simply delighted about the intrusion.

House of Wax

House of Wax (1953) – Trailer #1 House of Wax (1953) – Trailer #1

A few different versions of this tale exist—including the 2005 remake starring Paris Hilton—but the 1953 Vincent Price-starrer is the standout. It begins with a feud between turn-of-the-century wax-museum partners; one has artistic principles (Price’s sculptor character, naturally) while the other only sees dollar signs. A terrible fire breaks out and from there, a tale of revenge takes shape—involving bubbling vats of boiling-hot wax.

The Core

The Core – Trailer The Core – Trailer

Kind of an inverse Sunshine, this goofy 2003 sci-fi tale imagines that the Earth’s molten core has stopped spinning, a situation that requires a ragtag team of scientists and daredevils (Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank, Stanley Tucci, Delroy Lindo, Alfre Woodard, D.J. Qualls, Richard Jenkins, and more) to figure out how to save the planet ASAP. Drilling, lasers, nukes, a specially designed ship, a top-secret government project gone awry, some large-scale disaster scenes (RIP, Golden Gate Bridge), and literal “unobtainium” come together in this heat-seeking journey to the center of you-know-where.

