Australia’s Longest-Range EV Just Got an Upgrade

The Polestar 2 has received its second facelift in just over a year, with the new variant bringing in an even greater range for what was already Australia’s longest-range electric car, meet the 2025 Polestar 2.

The 2025 Polestar 2 doesn’t break too far from the aesthetics of the 2024 model, with the flat face returning over the more muscle-like aesthetic of the original car. The greatest design difference this time around is a slight change to the base wheels and performance wheels and some new colour options.

But the biggest differences are under the skin. Polestar said every model of the 2 has received a boost to the maximum range.

The standard range single motor variants will be able to travel up to 554km WLTP (up from 549km), whereas the Aussie range-leading Long Range Single Motor variant will now be able to reach up to 659km (up from 655km).

The new colours are ‘Vapour’, seen below, and ‘Storm’.

Interiors of the 2025 Polestar 2. Image: Polestar

The greatest improvement over last year, however, isn’t down to the battery – it’s down to the public charging speed. The new version of the Single Motor Standard Range variant will be capable of charging at a maximum capacity of 180kW DC – up from 135kW on the 2024 model. In short, this means faster charging at sufficiently powerful public fast chargers. Other variants cap out at 205kW, the same as last year’s revision.

Additionally, a new ‘Climate Pack’ is set to be added, which includes a heat pump, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and heating for the washer fluid nozzles.

The 2025 Polestar 2 is already available in Canada and Europe, however, the company says other markets will have to follow in 2024. Drive reports that the revision will be available in Australia from September. Orders are expected to open closer to that month.

Pricing doesn’t appear to have changed from last year’s revision, however, Polestar is still offering the 2024 variant with a limited-time discount. Considering dramatic price adjustments from Polestar’s direct competitor Tesla, it’ll be interesting to see if the Swedish EV company will follow along.

The Polestar 2 is one of Gizmodo Australia’s favourite EVs. Back in 2022, we crowned the first model to arrive locally as our favourite EV of the year, beating out the BYD Atto 3 and the Tesla Model Y. We were also impressed with the revision that arrived that next year, though our review was plagued by a connectivity bug.

I’m excited for the revised Polestar, along with the 3 and the 4, which are also arriving down under this year.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia