34 of the Best Memes About Convicted Felon Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump became convicted felon Donald Trump on Thursday after he was found guilty on 34 criminal counts in his New York hush money trial. And while Trump won’t be sentenced until July, large sections of the internet celebrated that Trump was finally facing consequences after so many years of being above the law.
Social media platforms like Bluesky, Reddit, TikTok, and X (nee Twitter), were inundated with spicy memes, dry jokes, and celebratory songs after the world learned Trump had been found guilty on all counts. Trump supporters, on the other hand, hilariously declared the verdict to be the end of America.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just a few days before the start of the Republican National Convention, which takes place in Milwaukee from July 15-18. Trump faces a maximum of four years in jail, but most legal experts assume he probably won’t spend even a day in the slammer. Any normal convict would likely face some jail time, given the fact that Trump violated a judge’s gag order 10 times in a stunning display of contempt for the court.
While Thursday’s verdict over hush money payments feels a bit like nabbing Al Capone on tax evasion rather than all the murders, those who can’t stand the former president gotta take what they can get. This is, after all, the guy who tried to launch a coup against Congress on January 6, 2021, and was caught on tape saying he just wanted to “find” 11,000 votes in Georgia in an unprecedented attempt to blatantly steal an election.
Click through the slideshow for some of our favorite posts from around the internet.
We’re just treasonous men…
Via Bluesky
The Shawshank Insurrection
Via Bluesky
Dr. Who….is Going to Jail Next
Via Twitter
Ah-ah-ah
Via Reddit
Yub Nub
Via Bluesky
Knock knock…
Via Twitter
Three more trials to go
Via Bluesky
We’ll always have the courtroom sketches
Via Twitter
Never give up on your dreams
Via Twitter
“I’d like to see ol Donny Trump wriggle his way out of this jam…”
Via Bluesky
Dark Brandon hands out L’s
Via Twitter
When your neighbor sees you next Tuesday
Via Bluesky
One and one and one makes three
Woody and Buzz would never
Via Twitter
Pete Davidson strikes again
Via Twitter
Just $US399
Via Bluesky
President Buchanan notches a win
Via Twitter
So many tears
Via Twitter
Sounds about right
Via Twitter
How many counts?
Via Twitter
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the chat
Via Twitter
The MAGA Menace
Via Twitter
“We got ‘em”
Via Twitter
Ironic
Via Bluesky
Guilty AF
Via Twitter
Take the wins where you can get them
Via Twitter
Future knows just what to say
Via Bluesky
Dust off the classic photos
Via Twitter
You love to see it
Via Twitter
This one’s paying out
Via Twitter
We’d watch it
Via Bluesky
Back the blue
Via Twitter
Bad Luck Brian
Via Twitter
Papal Presidency
Via Twitter
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.