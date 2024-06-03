34 of the Best Memes About Convicted Felon Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump became convicted felon Donald Trump on Thursday after he was found guilty on 34 criminal counts in his New York hush money trial. And while Trump won’t be sentenced until July, large sections of the internet celebrated that Trump was finally facing consequences after so many years of being above the law.

Social media platforms like Bluesky, Reddit, TikTok, and X (nee Twitter), were inundated with spicy memes, dry jokes, and celebratory songs after the world learned Trump had been found guilty on all counts. Trump supporters, on the other hand, hilariously declared the verdict to be the end of America.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just a few days before the start of the Republican National Convention, which takes place in Milwaukee from July 15-18. Trump faces a maximum of four years in jail, but most legal experts assume he probably won’t spend even a day in the slammer. Any normal convict would likely face some jail time, given the fact that Trump violated a judge’s gag order 10 times in a stunning display of contempt for the court.

While Thursday’s verdict over hush money payments feels a bit like nabbing Al Capone on tax evasion rather than all the murders, those who can’t stand the former president gotta take what they can get. This is, after all, the guy who tried to launch a coup against Congress on January 6, 2021, and was caught on tape saying he just wanted to “find” 11,000 votes in Georgia in an unprecedented attempt to blatantly steal an election.

We’re just treasonous men…

The Shawshank Insurrection

Dr. Who….is Going to Jail Next

Ah-ah-ah

Yub Nub

Knock knock…

Three more trials to go

We’ll always have the courtroom sketches

when the jury convicts you pic.twitter.com/umEmXFmY67 — ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) May 30, 2024

Never give up on your dreams

“I’d like to see ol Donny Trump wriggle his way out of this jam…”

Dark Brandon hands out L’s

When your neighbor sees you next Tuesday

One and one and one makes three

Woody and Buzz would never

Pete Davidson strikes again

Just $US399

President Buchanan notches a win

So many tears

NEW SOY FACE DROPPED pic.twitter.com/sqovsSiecz — J (@OkayHeyJay) May 30, 2024

Sounds about right

Trump Hush Money Trial (2024) pic.twitter.com/0UFfWaINYq — Simplified US History (@Simplified_US) May 30, 2024

How many counts?

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the chat

I wish you well pic.twitter.com/tb1024yKHU — d a n i e l 🧮 (@dunisayno) May 30, 2024

The MAGA Menace

Liberal parents everywhere rn pic.twitter.com/s0j1WB02vr — Gremloe (@gremloe) May 30, 2024

“We got ‘em”

Ironic

Guilty AF

Take the wins where you can get them

Future knows just what to say

Dust off the classic photos

DO YOU KNOW HOW TO FILE AN APPEAL!?! pic.twitter.com/8bCmGSMpwT — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) May 30, 2024

You love to see it

This one’s paying out

Me liking every convicted felon Donald Trump and lock him up tweet I see.. pic.twitter.com/VG6IUrJ34D#Verdict #TrumpTrial — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) May 30, 2024

Via Twitter

We’d watch it

Back the blue

Bad Luck Brian

If this happened in 2014 pic.twitter.com/KBwMh4bRDe — Zach Solomon (@zach_solomon1) May 30, 2024

Papal Presidency

Yes your Holiness, the divorcee has been neutralized. pic.twitter.com/6h2IeQKehr — the prince with a thousand enemies ♂️ (@jaketropolis) May 30, 2024

