50 Hilarious Moments From Live TV History

What’s the funniest moment of live TV you’ve ever seen? That was the question tweeted by a user on X less than a week ago. And it’s produced some of the most hilarious examples of weird broadcasting history that you can imagine.

There’s that time a poor TV host tried to stomp grapes to make wine, the time two old-school news reporters started talking tough, and way too many awkward segues to mention. There are, of course, enough sexual innuendos and word flubs to fill a book.

At the dawn of American TV broadcasting in the 1940s, all TV was live. That’s one of the reasons so few of the earliest shows survive. If you wanted to preserve a live broadcast, you’d have to literally film a TV monitor using a technology called the kinescope.

Obviously, we’ve come quite a long way since the 1940s but it’s kind of amusing that so many of the clips being shared today work in much the same way. They’re recorded on our phones directly from TV screens before they finally go viral by getting passed around on social media sites like Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Today we’ve got some of the funniest examples being shared thanks to that genius prompt. Do you have a favorite live TV moment you don’t see on your list? What truly classic moment did we miss? Let us know in the comments.

He was what?

TV anchor tip:



You should PAUSE before reading the top story. 😮 pic.twitter.com/dP1alJ92FE — Kevin Smith (@Global_Smith) March 6, 2020

“10 siblings?”

Grape Lady

Grape Lady by miles.



Still the funniest event ever aired on TV.pic.twitter.com/Whmr5bY7Yc https://t.co/w36qQeDx8F — SHAWN IS NOT SUBTWEETING (@ShawnNOrlando) May 28, 2024

A slight increase

You don’t know politics if you don’t know this ICONIC speech by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey pic.twitter.com/UWahIGMi7F — Will Fite (@WillFiteForYou) March 28, 2022

The importance of pauses

And it starts right now

Has anybody seen Ben?

Even eight years later, I am unable to watch this clip without laughing out loud every time. https://t.co/AtplYDBAXJ pic.twitter.com/45hjJfq7QV — Simul (@ColeDaigneault) May 28, 2024

“Oh, we’re live?”

“Why does that make you giggle?”

There’s history between these two

(2001) Journalism infighting on the air



Jim Ryan (Studio) versus Dick Oliver (Field) pic.twitter.com/mbPIi0EtYs — AFL Godfather 🏴‍☠️👓🏈🔥 (@NFLMAVERICK) December 16, 2023

Conservative Australian politician Bob Katter has thoughts on gay marriage

“That’s the wrong video…”

Those with me from the old school Hot Clicks days will remember this gem well. https://t.co/Ez8z20bxR3 pic.twitter.com/FeeYtNoNye — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 29, 2024

When you’re very shocked

“A whole host of things you could do with that…”

“Our live coverage continues…”

“Excuse me…”

bad quality video but i still cannot believe this happened https://t.co/tuhXdvugcT pic.twitter.com/7HnAGNqfL3 — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) May 27, 2024

Why are you so angry?

What’s the worst that can happen?

That plastic bag has thoughts

That’s not a proper name

That time Mississippi’s governor was reading the names of high school graduates and said Harry Azcrac https://t.co/VSNUHT6eLY pic.twitter.com/r17md3d8HV — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) May 30, 2024

“I am so ready…”

Segues are so important

https://twitter.com/s/status/1795554930658328915

“Everything is fine…”

Same difference

Reasonable response

everything about this clip is perfect always gets me https://t.co/EBKqxkOzWd pic.twitter.com/bLSmWmFnfF — Sharp Dressed Goblin (@Thedirtwizard) May 28, 2024

Yikes, George

idk how Mindy held it together https://t.co/rYGObDCnqg pic.twitter.com/VCJx0hNW6I — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 29, 2024

Lincoln’s what?

.@peter_levy bringing us an important update on the cost to repair one of Lincoln’s important landmarks, and with it one of the best moments in local television news, is on the list 👇 https://t.co/PBxd8XM3XS pic.twitter.com/3H4DYXQ7II — Daniel Chapman (@DanielChappers) May 29, 2024

“Who do you think you are?”

“Check your panties.”

“Wickenburg is a total loss…”

Chris P. Bacon

i don’t know what was funnier, a pig named chris p. bacon or the fact that he only has two legs 😭 https://t.co/dveHdlIASd pic.twitter.com/6JC6KSkEsC — sive (@intrus1v3thots) May 29, 2024

“I have no idea how that happened.”

A foolproof plan

Mark Proksh pretending to be a Yo-Yo expert https://t.co/EbzFFWFiDO pic.twitter.com/5QMRigvU8v — Rutherford T. Brave (@SteveJobz6) May 30, 2024

“We’ve very clearly run the wrong pictures…”

“Everyone in McKinney is dead.”

“It’s your birthday, I’ll let it pass.”

“But back here at home…”

This still gets me to this day😂 https://t.co/QoDmDnRGiR pic.twitter.com/1wx8YzKs9V — Tomarro the Raccoon (@PredictionFail) May 28, 2024

“And that’s not it…”

“If my grandmother had wheels…”

“It’s really cool because it records much more accurately…”

NAACP?

Dee… Dee…

Sounds like a done deal

He knew he was going down and held it together well https://t.co/WbCJDtz3Ge pic.twitter.com/XRn660NOFK — Christopher Girling (@TheGirling) May 29, 2024

Fixin’ to blow it up

Settle down bro

Ouch

“How is that possible?”

Time to break out my favorite video from 10 years ago https://t.co/18kNtmQe0V pic.twitter.com/DbSEfnJ3Sp — Sawyer Wade (@SawyerWithAnAww) May 29, 2024

“Porch pirates… yes.”

always loved the concept of porn pirates https://t.co/tiLSUpfjBU pic.twitter.com/MzNd8dmAor — FREE PALESTINE (@ElectraWithaC) May 29, 2024

“Would you not eat my pants…”

“That got me good…”