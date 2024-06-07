7 Standout Horror Movies and TV Series to Stream on Disney+

Was this week a bit boring and you need a jolt? How about some horror you can stream on Disney+? If you happen to be on the streamer watching the new Doctor Who or upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte, you can hang around for some deeper horror and sci-fi cuts too. Here are 10 horror movies and TV shows to check out on Disney+ now.

28 Weeks Later

28 WEEKS LATER Trailer (2007) 28 WEEKS LATER Trailer (2007)

As Danny Boyle and Alex Garland ramp up for a return to their zombie franchise with 28 Years Later, the moment seems rottingly ripe to revisit the 2007 standalone sequel to the 2002 original, starring Jeremy Renner, Robert Carlyle, and Rose Byrne. Stream here.

The First Omen

The First Omen | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios The First Omen | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

The First Omen is a surprisingly effective prequel to one of the most famous horror movies ever made. Stream on Disney+.

Wayward Pines

Wayward Pines || Season 1 (Official Trailer) Wayward Pines || Season 1 (Official Trailer)

M. Night Shyamalan executive produced this series—he also directed the pilot— based on the Wayward Pines novels by Blake Crouch (Dark Matter). It ran for two seasons for a total of 20 episodes, and follows a federal agent (Matt Dillon) on a missing-person search who stumbles into a very strange small town after a car accident. A very strange small town… with a big secret. Stream on Disney+.

The Exorcist

Official Trailer | THE EXORCIST Official Trailer | THE EXORCIST

Season one of The Exorcist—which contains a surprising link to the original Exorcist movie—was great; season two started a new story that ended up being just as great. It only ran from 2016-2017 and left us with just 20 episodes, but fans of horror TV will always remember this well-written, well-acted, and scary show with fond nightmares. Stream on Disney+.

Alien

An OG space horror film? And the entire saga on one platform? Sign us up. Watch Alien and its predecessors on Disney+.

Goosebumps

Based on R.L. Stine’s iconic novels, this series remakes some of those novels, including the spine-tingling Night of the living Dummy. Stream it here.

The Whispers

This one-season wonder focuses around a supernatural entity that is scaring young children, spooky! Stream it here.

Image: 20th Century Studios