A Major Power Rangers Reboot Now Has to Be Rebooted, Again

The stars of Power Rangers may find it easy to morph, but Hollywood is finding it difficult to morph them into a new franchise. Filmmaker Jonathan Entwistle has been attached to the franchise since 2019, first as a film director then as overseer of a larger, expanded universe. That expanded universe was looking like it might appear as a Netflix series but now that series is dead, and the franchise is back to the drawing board.

TV Line confirmed rumors that began circulating online that Netflix’s live-action Power Rangers series showrun by Jenny Klein (Daisy Jones & the Six, Supernatural) is no longer moving forward at the streamer. As a result, franchise owner Hasbro is currently looking for a new partner to work with on bringing Power Rangers back.

No word on how that’s going but Netflix had been a fairly fertile ground for the franchise. It’s where fans got the animated series Cosmic Fury and, most famously, the reunion special that brought back most of the original cast. That it has decided not to move forward with another, potentially more ambitious iteration isn’t a great sign.

As for Entwistle, he’s currently working on Karate Kid, the 2025 reboot/sequel to the four theatrical Karate Kid movies starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan. We have high hopes for that; maybe once that’s completed, he can help bring Power Rangers back in a new, exciting way.

