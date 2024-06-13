Adventure Time Is Coming Back With a Movie and New Spinoffs

Adventure Time has managed to live on in myriad ways beyond the original show, from Distant Lands to Fionna and Cake—but now the series is preparing to make another big come back to the land of Ooo, with not just two new kids shows, but a brand new movie from a host of major animation talent.

Variety reports that Cartoon Network Studios is currently developing three new animated Adventure Time projects—two new TV series aimed at younger audiences, and then a new movie aimed at an older Adventure Time audience, with all three projects helmed by Adventure Time veterans.

Little is currently known about the movie project, other than that Adam Muto, who was the showrunner on Distant Lands, will spearhead the new film alongside fellow veteran animators on the original series, includingSteven Universe’s Rebecca Sugar, and Over the Garden Wall’s Patrick McHale. Muto will also co-create Heyo BMO with Adventure Time storyboard artist Ashlyn Anstee—a series aimed at preschool audiences that follows BMO the game console, as they move to a new neighborhood and make new friends.

The second show, aimed at at an older audience of kids, will be helmed by artist Nate Cash. Called Adventure Time: Side Quests, the series offer standalone short episodes rather than an overarching narrative, and focuses on a young version of Jake from before the events of the show, dreaming of adventures with Jake, and will also feature pre-Adventure Time versions of other popular characters from the show, like the Ice King.

We’ll bring you more on Warner Bros.’ plans for the future ofAdventure Time as and when we learn them.

