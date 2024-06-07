Alan Wake 2 DLC Takes You Back to Night Springs

Alan Wake 2 was one of the best games of last year, and now players have a reason to start up the game again. And this time, it has very little to do with Alan Wake himself.

Night Springs is a new DLC for Alan Wake 2, and it will feature familiar characters to players of the “Remedyverse” games. Spanning over three “episodes” players will take control of The Waitress who looks like Rose Marigold from the games and is obsessed with Alan Wake, The Actor who looks like Sheriff Tim Breaker from Alan Wake 2, and The Sibling who bears a striking resemblance to Jesse Faden, the main character from 2019’s Control.

Alan Wake 2 – Night Springs Expansion Launch Trailer | PS5 Games

The trailer gives the impression that the characters of the DLC are supposed to be different than their in-game counterparts, to go along with the very Twilight Zone-like experience of Night Springs, which is an TV show feature in the Alan Wake games. It’s unclear how this new content will tie into the actual game as of right now.

Sam Lake, the creative director and writer of the game, made the announcement on Friday’s Summer Game Fest, although the Alan Wake 2 Twitter account teased the news earlier in the week.

Dark Triangle Coffee. Just coffee, nothing else. Have a sip at Night Springs’ One and Only Coffee World. Join the percolation on June 7th… in Night Springs.#NightSprings pic.twitter.com/qzXEwVxDWB — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) June 4, 2024

Coming with the DLC on Saturday are a few new additions to the game such as new trophies and achievements for the DLC and a Photo Mode.

Lake also revealed that there will be pre-orders for physical editions of Alan Wake 2. The Deluxe Edition comes with the game and different in-game skins and outfits, and it comes out on Oct. 22 for$US80, according to Venture Beat. There’s also a Limited Collector’s Edition of the game made by Limited Run Games, and it will include the Deluxe Edition content, a Collector’s Edition box, a replica of the Angel Lamp from the game, an Ocean View Hotel Keychain and key, a Coffee World pin set and an Alan Wake 2 artbook. The limited edition comes out in November and will cost $US200.

Alan Wake 2’s Night Springs DLC comes out on Saturday for PS5, Xbox Series consoles, Steam, and Epic Games Store. The new content is part of the game’s Expansion Pass, which was included with the deluxe edition ofAlan Wake 2. Those with the standard edition can pay the $US20 for the upgrade.