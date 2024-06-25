At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We finally know when Amazon will be kicking off its massive Prime Day sale, and it’s coming up very soon. The annual sale event is notorious for offering some of Amazon’s all-time lowest prices, and it looks like the 2024 edition of Prime Day is to be its biggest yet. This year’s edition of Prime Day is set to run for an impressive six days

Here’s everything you need to know about picking up some of the best PC, tech and smart home deals during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2024 start in Australia?

The Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is set to officially start at 12am (AEST) on Tuesday, July 16 in Australia. The event will then run for the following six days, ending at 11:59pm (AEST) on Sunday, July 21.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Launched in 2015, Prime Day is Amazon’s big sales event. Originally created as a celebration of the online retailer’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has become an annual tradition, with Amazon offering some massive bargains across a huge range of products and big-name brands.

Amazon does occasionally offer other sale events throughout the year. There’s the Big Smile sale, which ran in March, and the Prime Big Deal Days from last October.

What are the best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024?

We won’t know the exact deals until the sale day kicks off, but Amazon has provided a small preview of what we can expect. According to the online retailer, Prime Day will include deal offers from big-name brands like Apple, Bose, De’Longhi, Dyson, Instant Pot, Lego, Meta, Miele, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung and Sony.

If you’re worried about missing some of the biggest and craziest deals on the day, don’t stress. We will have done the hard work for you on the day by rounding up the best bargains up into one convenient place – here.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get some of these deals. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If you’re not keen on having another subscription and are smart about your timing, you can grab these Prime Day deals and cancel your Prime membership before you’re charged the monthly fee of $9.99. If you do plan to stick around with a Prime membership for the long run, grabbing an annual subscription for $79 is much better value.

