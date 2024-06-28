11 TV Shows You Should Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video launched in Australia back in 2016 and since then, it has added an absolute tonne of content to its library, too much, really. Choice is sometimes overwhelming, so to help you out, we’ve listed nine TV shows you can find on Amazon Prime Video that we love.

Hopefully, you’ll find something worth your time on this list.

13 of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video

Fallout

Based on the cult video game series with the same name, Fallout follows Lucy MacLean, a vault dweller, Maximus, a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel and The Ghoul. Lucy lives in Vault 33 but when her father is kidnapped she decides to leave the Vault into the apocalyptic wasteland of Los Angeles. Only released a few months ago, Fallout has been a huge success for Prime and has already been renewed for a second season.

The Boys

Not all superheroes are good guys and you’ll know that if you’ve ever watched The Boys. Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of the hit graphic novel is a raunchy drama about the corporatisation of superheroes that asks the question: What happens when the heroes go rogue and start abusing their powers? Four seasons are on Prime Video.

Gen V

Speaking of The Boys …. Have you ever watched The Boys and thought, where do these characters learn all this stuff? If you have, great. If you haven’t, it doesn’t matter: You’re getting the answer anyway. It’s called Gen V and it’s on Prime Video now.

Invincible

Invincible is an adult animated series based on the Skybound/Image comic. Amazon’s adaptation of Invincible — the Image comic from writer Robert Kirkman and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley — did a surprisingly solid job of weaving plots from the original series into a new and distinct animated story.

Upload

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video back in 2020, Upload is set in 2033, where people who are near death can be “uploaded” into virtual reality hotels run by tech firms. There’s a love story mixed in. A decent watch with a tonne of moral questions posed throughout – season three lands next month so binge seasons one and two now.

The Peripheral

Ten years from now, a young woman in the rural South turns to a lucrative side hustle to pay for her mother’s medical treatment: playing virtual reality games to help rich clients level up. But as we see in The Peripheral, her latest gig is far more than a game, and the world it opens up is incredibly vivid, dangerous, and complex.

Good Omens

Good Omens knows that you can’t look at a screen without being presented with some version of the apocalypse, and so it foregoes any pretence of bombastic grandeur to instead tell a charming story about the joys of friendship, as well as the everyday fuckups that make the world feel as if it’s coming to an end, when in reality it’s just another day that ends in “y.”

Paper Girls

In the late ‘80s, a group of teen girls encounter a band of teenage boys who don’t look like they’re from their town of Stony Stream, or even from their time. Erin, who’s new to the girls’ paper delivery route, doesn’t know who to trust as the group is thrust into danger and into the future when they stumble across a time machine hidden in a basement. They’re transported to the late 2010s, where these take-no-shit girls get to know each other while on the run from two warring time travel factions.

Legend of Vox Machina

It’s probably a bit of an understatement to say that people were excited for The Legend Of Vox Machina animated series. Considering that it’s the most popular TV and film Kickstarter project ever, raising over $US11.38 million (about $15.95 million) during its campaign, it’s pretty a big deal. Based on the popular Critical Role web series, The Legend Of Vox Machina follows the eponymous adventuring party as they attempt to protect the land of Tal’Dorei from an approaching evil. So far, the series has been a pretty great adaptation of an already pretty great series.

Rings of Power

Twenty years ago, The Lord of the Rings trilogy broke new ground as a faithful fantasy trilogy that won both critical and cultural appeal. Ten years later, The Hobbit arrived with another epic trilogy but one that needlessly padded out Tolkien’s source material. Another ten years then passed and we got The Rings of Power, which somehow manages to find a middle ground between its predecessors.

Wheel of Time

Like Game of Thrones, Amazon’s fantasy drama is based on a sprawling series of epic high fantasy novels. But unlike George R.R. Martin, Robert Jordan actually finished his series. Kind of, that in itself is a very interesting tale. The Wheel of Time takes place in an epic fantasy world where magic exists, but only women have access to it. There’s two seasons of Wheel of Time on Prime Video.

Head over to Amazon Prime Video to take a look through the rest of the shows. Happy streaming!

Can’t get enough TV in ya life? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, watch cult classic movies like Fright Night, and view homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.