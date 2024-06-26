Andor Season 2 Could Bring Back Ben Mendelsohn’s Rogue One Villain

Prequel movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the reason we have standout Disney+ series Andor. Now,areport says one of the movie’s key villains may factor into the much-anticipated second season of the Star Wars show: Ben Mendelsohn’s ambitious Imperial weapons developer Orson Krennic.

You remember Krennic, of course; he’s the guy who forces scientist Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) back into working on his pet project, a certain top-secret mega-weapon for the Empire that has the ability to annihilate entire planets. While Lucasfilm has yet to officially announce Mendelsohn (last seen on Disney+ in Marvel series Secret Invasion) as part of Andor season two’s cast, it certainly makes sense, as his character’s timeline aligns exactly with Cassian Andor’s story leading up to the events of Rogue One.

And now one of Andor season two’s directors, Alonso Ruizpalacios, has seemingly let it slip that Mendelsohn’s Krennic is indeed going to be in the mix. Chatting with the Playlist, the Ruizpalacios was careful not to reveal many specific details, though he apparently named names, telling the outlet “directing episodes of the series was a treat, especially directing heavyweight actors like, ‘Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, and Ben Mendelsohn,’ presumably not realizing he was revealing something of a spoiler.” Skarsgård and Whitaker (reprising his own Rogue One character, Saw Gerrera) were in season one of the Disney+ series; Mendelsohn was not.

io9 has reached out to Lucasfilm for confirmation, and will update this post if we hear back. In the meantime, we’ll take any Andor scrap to feast on while we continue waiting for its return—probably, hopefully, in 2025.

