Another New Hunger Games Novel Is Coming Next Year

Suzanne Collins is ready to return to Panem again—and this time, it’s for another prequel in the wake of Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Announced by Scholastic through Associated Press today, Sunrise on the Reaping will take place between the events of Ballad and the original Hunger Games, during the reaping—the process of selecting district candidates—for the 50th Hunger Games battle royale. “With Sunrise on the Reaping, I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,’” Collins said in a statement. “The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

The 50th Hunger Games took place approximately 24 years before the events of the original novel, and were won by Haymitch Abernathy—a character who went on to appear in the original Hunger Games trilogy as a mentor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, and eventually as a major figure in the rebellion against the Capitol. In the film adaptations, the older Haymitch was played by Woody Harrelson, and while no film rights for Sunrise have been confirmed yet, it wouldn’t seem too surprising to see another Hunger Games film in theaters in a few more years.

Sunrise on the Reaping is currently set to hit bookshelves March 18, 2025.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.