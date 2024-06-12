You Won’t Get Apple Intelligence if You Have These Devices

Apple’s just caught up to the rest of the hype-fuelled tech world with its announcement of Apple Intelligence, but not every device will be getting the new AI-fuelled functionality. It’ll exist on top of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and MacOS Sequoia, but Apple’s being prickly about which devices will be getting the cool new features.

Maybe that’s a good thing, you may hate AI with a passion and hope Apple would dodge it like a bullet. Or, perhaps you’ve been pining for an ugly image generator and Grammarly replacement.

Perhaps you’ve got a device that just missed out, or only just squeaked in. Here are all the devices getting Apple Intelligence and the ChatGPT integration.

Every iPhone getting Apple Intelligence

The only iPhones getting Apple Intelligence are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s reasoning for this is because they have the most powerful phone chips that the company makes – the A17 Pro. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max only have the A16 chip.

That being said, every phone in the iPhone 15 family will be getting iOS 18 when it launches later this year in September.

Every iPad getting Apple Intelligence

Only select members of the iPad Pro and iPad Air range will be getting Apple Intelligence.

For the iPad Air, the 2022-released model (the fifth generation, powered by the M1 chip) and the 2024-released model (the sixth generation, powered by M2) will be getting Apple Intelligence.

For the iPad Pro, the 2021-released model (fifth generation, powered by the M1 chip), the 2022-released model (sixth generation, powered by M2), and the 2024 model (seventh generation, powered by the M4 chip) will be getting Apple intelligence.

There’s an easier-to-understand rule with the Apple Intelligence-compatible devices in the iPad family than with the phones. Simply put, if it’s an M chip, it gets the AI goodies. Less powerful iPads, such as the mainline device (last released in 2022 with the A14 chip) and the Mini (2021, with the A15) don’t make the cut.

Apple’s AI will be rolled out to compatible iPads with iPadOS 18, when it releases later this year in September.

Every Mac and MacBook getting Apple Intelligence

When it comes to Apple’s computers, the rules are simple: every Mac built with Apple’s in-house M silicon chip is getting the new AI feature.

This includes MacBook Airs with the M1 chip or later (released since 2020), MacBook Pros with the M1 chip or later (released since 2020), iMacs with M1 chip or later (released since 2021), Mac Minis with M1 chip or later (released since 2020), Mac Studios with the M1 Max or later (released since 2022), and Mac Pros with the M2 Ultra (released since 2023).

This excludes every model with an Intel chip, even if it was released since the introduction of Apple Silicon. No Apple M chip, no Apple Intelligence on your device.

Apple Intelligence will be rolled out to compatible Macs and MacBooks with MacOS Sequoia, released later this year, typically closer to the end.

Will any other Apple devices be getting Apple Intelligence?

Apple didn’t mention if Apple Intelligence will be rolling out to other devices like its smartwatch or its VR headset, the Vision Pro. Those devices are safe, for now.

Apple Intelligence will be rolled out as a beta later this Spring.

Image: Apple