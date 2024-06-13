“Steve’s Rolling Around in His Grave Isn’t He?”: The Internet Reacts to Apple Intelligence and iOS 18

It has been a big couple of days for Apple die-hards, Apple haters, AI stans and tech journalists but also meme creators. WWDC 2024 is nearly done but people cannot stop buzzing about all the news dropped at the Apple keynote. From Apple Intelligence, ugly AI images and iOS 18 features, Tim Cook and company have really fed us.

Apple Intelligence debuted a few days ago as the new personal intelligence system that makes your products more useful and adding ease to our hectic schedules.

iOS 18 featured Apple Intelligence but also a customisable home screen and control centre plus a new way to look at your photos.

But they not only have fed the tech journalists of the world but the internet fiends, also known as Twitter. Over the past couple of days, I have been collecting the best tweets and reactions over WWDC 2024 to entertain you all.

Without further ado, here are the best reactions to WWDC 2024 aka The Apple Intelligence Big Reveal.

Please Explain

hold on. what do you mean



7 nights remaining



WHAT DO YOU MEAN pic.twitter.com/sAccHKKYqz — Viv (@battleangelviv) June 11, 2024

Wallet App

Can you imagine losing a bet to your buddy and having to watch the money literally evaporate out of your hand like this



pic.twitter.com/4hvvzJ4htP — Jack (@depression2019) June 10, 2024

Scheduled Messages Already Changing Lives

Scheduling “u up?” texts from the pregame is gonna be a game changer https://t.co/BcZt5g1RL6 — Stunna (@incognitoStunna) June 10, 2024

As someone who notoriously texts back within seconds, I will be adding an 8 minute delay to all responses. https://t.co/bjtqA1Vhu7 — Greg (@halloimgreg) June 10, 2024

Scary

and we call this Apple Stance™️ pic.twitter.com/uB0F7GoEIo — vittorio — (e/acc) (@IterIntellectus) June 10, 2024

Someone Alert Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs watching the keynote from above pic.twitter.com/pSU2ke3qUz — gaut (@0xgaut) June 11, 2024

Apple Intelligence Images Aren’t It

apple used to pretty good at “reading the room.” not anymore! https://t.co/4nU8OqlQzW — nate parrott (@nateparrott) June 10, 2024

They’ve Got a Point

Sama when he’s already exhausted 100% of the internet as training data and sees 1 billion cellphones pic.twitter.com/GJlzD5zn3O — Harrison Kinsley (@Sentdex) June 10, 2024

Oh…

Game changer

i’m sorry this is fucking BONKERS pic.twitter.com/ulrCCfocQ9 — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) June 10, 2024

WWDC Keynote is the Gift that Keeps on Giving

free for a quick call?



me: pic.twitter.com/0FL9xCj9VR — daryl ginn (@darylginn) June 11, 2024

And Giving

When you ask where the training data comes from pic.twitter.com/uTGU14Hm45 — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) June 11, 2024

And Giving

Craig Federighi moving to the MacOS section #WWDC pic.twitter.com/l40Mmeybbc — sammi 🦋 (@starseraphims) June 10, 2024

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia