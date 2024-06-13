The News Of Tomorrow, Today

“Steve’s Rolling Around in His Grave Isn’t He?”: The Internet Reacts to Apple Intelligence and iOS 18

Athina Mallis Avatar
Athina Mallis
It has been a big couple of days for Apple die-hards, Apple haters, AI stans and tech journalists but also meme creators. WWDC 2024 is nearly done but people cannot stop buzzing about all the news dropped at the Apple keynote. From Apple Intelligence, ugly AI images and iOS 18 features, Tim Cook and company have really fed us.

Apple Intelligence debuted a few days ago as the new personal intelligence system that makes your products more useful and adding ease to our hectic schedules.

iOS 18 featured Apple Intelligence but also a customisable home screen and control centre plus a new way to look at your photos.

But they not only have fed the tech journalists of the world but the internet fiends, also known as Twitter. Over the past couple of days, I have been collecting the best tweets and reactions over WWDC 2024 to entertain you all.

Without further ado, here are the best reactions to WWDC 2024 aka The Apple Intelligence Big Reveal.

Please Explain

Wallet App

Scheduled Messages Already Changing Lives

Scary

Someone Alert Steve Jobs

Apple Intelligence Images Aren’t It

They’ve Got a Point

Oh…

Game changer

WWDC Keynote is the Gift that Keeps on Giving

And Giving

And Giving

Missed out on WWDC 2024? Learn about all the announcements here.

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

