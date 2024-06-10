Apple Is Reportedly Launching Its Own Password Manager App, and It’s About Time

Apple guru Mark Gurman from Bloomberg recently reported that Apple could likely release a dedicated password manager app in the next versions of its software for iPhone, iPad, and Mac: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and MacOS 15. The intel comes from insider folks with knowledge of the Cupertino company’s next steps and wish to remain anonymous since the announcement hasn’t been made public yet.

The app will likely be called ‘Passwords’ and aims to compete against big players in the space, such as 1Password and LastPass. The full details will be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference happening tomorrow morning.

Apple already manages passwords via its iCloud Keychain, except it’s not the most seamless feature on iOS. A new dedicated app should be easier to use, especially looking at some of its tentative features.

Those features include allowing users to import their passwords from other password manager apps. Also, the app categorizes your passwords into various lists with sections for your passwords, Wi-Fi networks, and Passkeys.

Like Google Authenticator, it will reportedly also be able to facilitate verification codes and act as an authentication app for two-factor authorization. The Passwords app seems like it’llwork on Apple Vision Pro headsets and Windows devices.

The WWDC will likely feature a number of AI-related announcements for the next versions of iOS, macOS, iPad OS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. We already know that Siri is being revamped in collaboration with ChatGPT.