Apple Just Dropped Our First Look at Severance Season 2, and More

Over two years have passed since fans were treated to one of the most exciting and maddening cliffhangers ever on the Apple TV+ show, Severance. In that time, everyone has been dying to know what’s next for the innies and outies of Lumon Industries. Well, the bad news is, we still don’t know. The good news is the first official look is now here.

During Monday’s Apple event, the company dropped the first footage from Severance season two as part of its overall teaser clip about Apple TV+. It also included our first look at Silo season two and more. Check it out.

Coming to Apple TV+ Coming to Apple TV+

Unfortunately, there’s not much here in terms of content. We see that Mark (Adam Scott) returns to Lumon. He’s greeted by Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) and, we guess, is given some balloons to mark the occasion. The shots on the table suggest maybe he’s there for the first time again? We’ll have to wait and see.

The video also has our first look at the also highly anticipated season two of Silo. It mainly focuses on Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) speaking to the people of the silo (they’re leaving??) and avoids the big cliffhanger regarding Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson). However, while it’s not in the footage, Apple did also release additional images from Silo, and she’s in there.

Image: Apple TV+

Image: Apple TV+

Personally, I both love and hate images like this. They tell us nothing, but are a reminder that, after years of anticipation, some of the best sci-fi shows on television are coming back sooner rather than later.

Neither Severance or Silo season two have official release dates but hopefully we’ll get at least one by the end of the year. Which are you more excited by?

