The Apple Vision Pro is Finally Coming to Australia (Officially)

Apple has just announced that the Vision Pro is finally coming to Australia.

In the opening Vision Pro section, Apple saved the best news for last: that the headset would be going international over the next two months.

The news came from WWDC 2024, the company’s big developer conference which starts with announcements across the software portfolio, with the first being VisionOS 2. The new spatial computing OS comes with updates for the Photos app, allowing users to apply a spatial photo filter, along with mouse support and immersive video updates.

But to be honest, there really wasn’t a lot of big announcements for VisionOS. They’re adding a travel mode specific for trains, I guess?

An overview of the features announced for the Apple Vision Pro. Screenshot: Gizmodo Australia

The Apple Vision Pro will receive a stagnated release across international markets, starting with China, Hong Kong, and Japan on June 28.

The headset will then be rolled out to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK on July 12.

Up until now, the headset was limited to the U.S. market, being the first virtual reality product from the Silicon Valley giant. It wasn’t particularly well received and was slammed for its extremely high price and its lack of an actual purpose. It had extremely impressive software and hardware design, but its operating system was locked down to the Apple walled garden, so it lacked the impressive VR gaming that headsets like the Meta Quest 2 and the HTC Vive XR Elite are capable of pulling off.

But obviously people in other countries wanted a bite, because it’s an Apple product no less. So, earlier this year, we started to see the Apple Vision Pro go on sale from companies like Kogan, which were essentially importing the headset as a third-party. Doing that puts you on the difficult side of the ACCC if something were to go wrong.

When is the Apple Vision Pro coming to Australia?

The Apple Vision Pro will be available for preorder in Australia from June 28 (at 10pm AEST), and will launch on July 12

How much will the Apple Vision Pro cost in Australia?

The Apple Vision Pro will start at $5,999 down under. 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models will be available.

