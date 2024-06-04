WWDC Is Less Than a Week Away, This Is What We Are Expecting

WWDC is less than a week away and its keynote is locked in for June 10 in the U.S. and June 11 at 3am for those with Aussie time zones. With Google and OpenAI both showcasing new AI capabilities, will this be the conference where Apple reveals its big AI plan? We will find out soon enough.

Overnight Apple dropped its lineup, confirming the keynote, Platforms State of the Union and a bunch of sessions. While the lineup has ‘dropped’ it’s still keeping mum on a whole lot of info.

We’ve been covering Apple’s keynote for years now, and while it’s not as consumer-centric as its September iPhone-focused event, it’s still worth keeping an eye on in case you’re keen on new features coming for iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, or Apple TV.

Here’s what you can expect from WWDC 2024.

June 4

Apple is following in the footsteps of Google and will not be showing any new hardware. According to Mark Gurman, this conference is going to be focused on software and operating systems. The next time we will see hardware will be during Apple’s September event.

May 29

More information about WWDC has emerged this morning, Apple has created a landing page for the event with the tagline: “Coming in swiftly” with an image of a dove. Now why does this smell of AI? Could Apple’s new AI be called swift? Check out the image below.

May 28

Apple is definitely doing something with AI but they are making sure it is very consumer-focused. According to Apple insider Mark Gurman Apple will be showcasing “tools that ordinary consumers can use in their daily lives”, so nothing like an AI overview that doesn’t work. These are tools that will be more appealing to practical solutions, so I’m guessing working, organisation, perhaps reminders/notifications? We shall see.

There is also the chatter of AI-powered emojis, now what that means, I have no idea, but apparently its “custom” emojis appear as a user is typing, bring on the chaos I say.

What will be announced at WWDC 2024?

WWDC 2024 stands for Worldwide Developers Conference, so naturally it’s for the developers of hardware and software. There are fun bits here and there for consumers, usually including more power-user oriented computers and powerful new ‘M’ series processors, but for the most part, the big ticket item is the OS updates across the Apple product range.

Finally, Apple released its line-up for the WWDC including Keynote and Platforms State of the Union.

Apple said the free online conference brings the global Apple developer community together to provide them with insights into the latest technologies, tools and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS and watchOS.

Over the four days of WWDC 2024, Apple will have Platform State of the Unions, forums, sessions, labs, guides, and community interactions.

Keynote

This is the big announcement show, starting from 3am AEST, this is where we will have all the info about all the operating system products and maybe, just maybe an Apple Vision Pro update?

Platform State of the Union

This follows the keynote and is a deeper dive into all the Apple software, so iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS and watchOS, and new tools that will further empower Apple developers.



The Platforms State of the Union will be available to stream on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Session Videos and Guides

There will be over 100 technical sessions released throughout the week, attendees can hear from Apple engineers, designers and other experts for a deeper dive into the latest technologies and frameworks. Sessions will be available on the Apple Developer app, website and YouTube channel.

New iOS 18 features

Weeks before WWDC we’ve already had some information leaked about the upcoming iOS 18, these include vocal shortcuts for Siri. Plus, music haptics, where people can ‘feel’ their music play through their phone and eye tracking were announced last week as part of its accessibility feature lineup.

Other iOS 18 features include a smarter Siri, customisable home screen, topographical maps on Apple Maps and RCS messaging for iMessage, as per MacRumors.

Most of WWDC 2024 will be devoted to software, with iOS typically taking centre-stage, and iPadOS, WatchOS, and Apple TVOS also getting new features.

Will there be AI at WWDC?

AI will likely be showcased at WWDC. Unlike every other big tech company, Apple has been holding off on AI features, but if there were any time to introduce them, it’s at WWDC 2024 and CEO Tim Cook has teased that there is news to come. It’s expected that iOS 18 will include a big AI push, with rumours currently circulating of a partnership between the iPhone maker and AI makers Google and Baidu.

Also, we’re totally not ignoring Apple’s senior vice president of Marketing Greg Joswiak saying it’s going to be “Absolutely Incredible” we know what that means (AI).

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

New computers and tech

WWDC typically brings new computers at the mid-year event, such as last year’s Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and large MacBook Air, or the year prior’s new Air and Pro. However, signs are pointing to this year’s event being much more software-focused, so we’re not too committed to this expectation. The company could introduce next-gen Airpods with USB-C, but this would be irregular for WWDC. Plus, Apple has it’s Let Loose event on May 8 where it is rumoured that it will drop its iPad Pro.

New silicon?

The past two WWDC events have included new Apple silicon announcements, with 2023 bringing the M2 Ultra for the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, and 2022 bringing the base M2 chip. Given that Apple just introduced the M3 chip late last year, it’s unlikely that the company is ready to move up to the M4 already, but we may see the arrival of the ‘M3 Ultra’, with desktop PCs tipped to include the powerful new chip.

Apple Vision Pro announcements?

This is a shot in the dark, but given that the Apple Vision Pro was first revealed at WWDC 2023, it’s likely we’ll at least hear something about the much memed VR headset. It’s unlikely to be a cheaper variant, but it could focus on the broadened markets (it’s still not available in Australia) and more features with an update.

When is Apple WWDC 2024?

Apple’s mid-year developer event will take place on June 10 for those in the U.S. and June 11 for those in Australia.

What time does Apple WWDC 2024?

For Aussies, WWDC will be at 3am AEST on June 11, for those U.S. based the keynote will begin at 10am PST.

Where to watch WWDC 2024?

The WWDC 2024 will be available to watch via a live stream link on Apple’s site and its YouTube page.

Where is WWDC 2024 taking place?

WWDC takes place in Apple Park, in Cupertino California, where Apple is headquartered. The live stream will likely be pre-recorded, but the in-person event is more for developers to meet and collaborate.

What other Apple events can we expect this year?

The next Apple event you can expect this year will be the company’s September iPhone event, where we’ll no doubt be introduced to the 16th generation of devices. Shortly after that, we can expect a late October/early November event, where the company may announce new Macs and chips.

Image: Gizmodo Australia