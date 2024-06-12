Arcane Season 2’s New Trailer Teases a Battle to the Bloody End

All good things must come to an end—for us and the denizens of Piltover and Zaun alike, it seems. Netflix has just dropped the first full look at the return of Arcane, Fortiche’s sumptuous League of Legends prequel… and confirmed that season 2 will be its last.

“Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” Riot’s Christian Linke confirmed in an update from the League of Legends studio today.“From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix Arcane: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix

The second and final season will pick up on the stories of estranged sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Fallout’s Ella Purnell) as the duo find themselves thrust into the heart of the conflict between the ruling elites of the city of Piltover—a city of technological wonders rocked by Jinx’s surprise assault on its ruling council at the climax of season one—and the undercity of Zaun, long left to stifle in crime and ruin by the heavy-handed forces ruling Piltover above them.

While League players are already vaguely aware of how these stories will eventually fashion Vi and Jinx into the characters they know from the wildly successful game, part of what made Arcane such a smash-hit surprise (aside from its incredible animation) was how accessible it made these stories and characters to people who’ve never played a second of the MOBA before—and regardless of how much you know already, things aren’t looking good for anyone in this new trailer.

Arcane will return for a second and final season this November.

