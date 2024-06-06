Avengers 5 Director Talks Heat Up With Deadpool & Wolverine’s Shawn Levy

The fifth Avengers film is less than two years away and it seems as if Marvel is finally honing in on who is going to direct. Destin Daniel Cretton was originally announced for the film, then called The Kang Dynasty, but dropped out late last year. Now, reports are that Marvel has asked Shawn Levy, who is finishing up Deadpool & Wolverine, to step in.

According to Deadline, Levy hasn’t agreed to direct yet and but is currently in possession of the latest script by Michael Waldron (Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and weighing his options. Levy is a man who always has a lot on his plate, including a potential Star Wars movie, but few directors have his blockbuster chops and proven track record. Plus, Marvel must really love Deadpool & Wolverine if it’s asked Levy on board.

Originally Avengers 5 was called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but with Kang actor Jonathan Majors no longer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that title— and the big bad—is likely to change. What is likely to stay the same though is Avengers being a massive, massive ensemble piece. Deadline reports that “more than 60 MCU characters could reprise their roles, including everyone from Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Benedict Cumberbatch to Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, and Karen Gillian.” However, with most of the big name stars no longer in the franchise—including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson—the film will feature characters with “equal footing, making it more of an ensemble feature instead of a handful of characters leading the team.”

Does that count anyone playing Spider-Man? What about Deadpool, Wolverine, the Fantastic Four, and more? A lot can happen in two years but for Avengers 5 to make it in theaters, filming has to start sooner rather than later. And maybe Shawn Levy is the man for the job.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.