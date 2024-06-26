Want a Hit of Nostalgia? Pop the new Beats Pill

Need a hit of noughties speaker nostalgia? Beats is re-releasing the Beats Pill speaker fitted out with new tech and a brand new design.

The speaker was discontinued a few years ago after being an iconic staple in every music video known to mankind in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Beats has redesigned the speaker to “sound incredible” both inside and outside your home. Beats has reengineered the racetrack woofer with stronger neodymium magnets which drive 28 per cent more motor force and displace 90 per cent more air volume.

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

The audio company said its new structure with redial ribbing minimises low-end distortion. The streamlined Beats Pill features a 20-degree upward tilt for what Beats says is a better on-axis sound projection, helping to minimise reflected sound.

Designed for ultimate portability, the Beats Pill is 10 per cent lighter than its predecessor, with a removable carry lanyard and a soft-grip silicone backing. The new Beats Pill speaker has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

And for another fun feature, the Beats Pill also doubles as a speakerphone for phone calls.

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

The Beats Pill speaker is compatible with iOS and Android, it has one touch pairing, automatic pairing across other devices and for Apple users it comes with Find My Device.

If you have two Beats Pill speakers you’re able to sync them up to double the audio experience.

The Beats Pill has up to 24 hours of continuous playback so your favourite playlists can go from morning to night. If you find your Beats Pill low on power, the Fast Fuel function gives you 2 hours of music playback from a 10-minute charge. It charges via USB-C cable.

Plus you can use your Pill and included USB-C cable to charge your phone or enjoy lossless audio from your laptop or other devices.

The Beats Pill speaker comes in three colours, black, gold and the classic Beats red. The Beats Pill speakers can be ordered for $249.95 (AUD) from Apple.com and JB Hi-Fi.

Image: Apple