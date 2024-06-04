The Beats Solo 4 Are Cheap (Yet Expensive) and Disappointing

Beats love to toy with your heart. Almost five years ago I went into my review of the Beats Solo Pro expecting them to suck, and was then completely blown away. They have been my watermark for the best on-ear headphones for under $800 ever since, and the only pair I’ve ever seen nail noise cancelling. So, I went into this review of the Beats Solo 4 with high hopes. Aiming somewhere between no hopes and high hopes perhaps would have been better. They’re good, better than someone whose only experience was the Solo3 would expect, but they don’t quite live up to the lofty heights of the Solo Pros.

Sadly, while the sound and battery excelled, other factors made these headphones disappointing.

Three things I liked

Image: Alice Clarke

The sound is better than the Solo 3

Putting the Beats Solo Pro to one side, the sound on the Beats Solo 4 is a thousand miles better than the Beats Solo 3. The Solo 3 sounded as cheap and flimsy as they felt, but the Solo 4 sounds much better than you’d expect from beats. The brand is, of course, all about that bass. They’re designed for hip-hop and drum’n’bass music, they’re supposed to be deep and crunchy. No one is buying these to listen to delicate female singer/songwriters or Vivaldi. Every pair of headphones has a purpose.

While it’s none of the genres I just listed, Girl$ by Pvris and Bruses still really plays to the headphone’s strengths, and it’s reproduced in a way I think the artists would encourage. The Spatial effect comes across really well, too, on Burn The Witch by Paris you can hear the voices really travel around you in a delightfully creepy way.

Simmer by Hayley Williams is one of my usual test tracks, and I wouldn’t normally expect it to come across well on Beats – indeed, the overemphasis on bass means that the depth of emotion in the opening sigh doesn’t come across fully. But I use this test track for the drums as well, because of their intricacy and details. The hi-hats sound far more brassy than usual, but that snare is reproduced so well it feels like I’m sitting next to it, the warmth comes across so beautifully. Then again, Ain’t It Fun by Paramore sounds hollow and empty.

The sound does obviously improve when you stop using Bluetooth and plug them in, and I do really appreciate that Beats included a USB-C to 3.5mm cable in the box.

No one is buying Beats Solo headphones for audiophile quality, and as long as you go in with your eyes open, it’s ok.

The right number of physical buttons

The one thing I truly hated about the Solo Pro was that there was no on or off button, instead, it turned on when you unfolded them. I’m sure that sounded great in the pitch meeting, but it was so user-friendly that it meant I didn’t use them as much as I would have otherwise. These Beats Solo 4 use just the right number of physical buttons for volume, skipping/pausing songs, and power. They’re easy to use and feel satisfying.

50 hours of battery

That’s pretty damn good for headphones this small. That’s going to be more than enough for most people. Of course, that’s only possible because there isn’t any noise cancelling. And on that note…

The bad

Image: Alice Clarke

No noise cancelling

Usually, I wouldn’t expect on-ear headphones to have noise cancelling, because it’s normally pretty pointless. But, 5 years ago, Beats proved it could be done. For $330, I expect noise cancelling. This is just Beats cheaping out.

They feel cheap

The plastic construction isn’t as cheap as it used to be. But, if I was testing these blind based on feel alone, I would say these headphones were priced at $150 at most. Beats has proven that the company can be better than this, and now I expect better. I’d hate to think how long these will last being beaten up by their largely teenage audience.

The thing that blew me away

One-touch pairing on both Android and iOS

Beats is owned by Apple, so I usually expect some level of favouring the Apple ecosystem. You turn the headphones on, you hold it up to your iPhone, it comes up on the screen and you can pair it without faffing about with Bluetooth settings or an app. That’s expected now of any Apple headphones. I’m surprised that the Beats Solo 4 can also do that on Android, as well. I haven’t heard of any other headphones being able to do that with both brands. I didn’t think Apple (or Android) would ever allow that. I’m not sure we would see it on any brands other than Beats, tbh. So, this is pretty great.

Verdict

Image: Alice Clarke

Overall, if you’re looking for on-ear headphones, there aren’t really a lot of options out there in 2024, the form factor is dying (largely because most people find them uncomfortable and impractical, the worst of both words). So, there isn’t much I can compare these to, save from some Skull Candy headphones which are cheaper and probably just as good.

But people don’t buy Beats because they’re a mark of value or audio quality. They buy them for the aesthetic and because all their favourite celebrities have brand endorsements with them. Coming in more muted colours this time around, they still make a positive aesthetic statement. They’re absolutely not going to blow you away, but they’re not bad either. They’re just fine, and that’s ok.

Image: Alice Clarke/Gizmodo Australia