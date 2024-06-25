Save On Samsung, Lenovo, Dell and More With These EOFY Home Office Deals

With the EOFY sales wrapping up in less than a week, now’s the time to treat yourself to some new home office tech so you can claim it on your tax return this year. Whether you’re in the market for a new laptop, keyboard, monitor or other desk accessories, loads of brands and retailers are running huge sales on office tech.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best EOFY 2024 home office deals.
Best EOFY sales for the home office
Best EOFY laptop and computer sales
- eBay: Save on a range of work and gaming laptops, including
- HP Pavilion Plus EVO Laptop – now $1,299.99 (down from $2,199)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 – now $758.99 (down from $1,849)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 – now $1,199.99 (down from $2,299)
- MSI Thin GF63 15.6″ FHD Laptop – now $1,349.99 (down from $1,699)
- OMEN 17.3″ QHD Gaming Laptop – now $3,620 (down from $5,099)
- The Good Guys
- Acer Aspire 3 15″ Celeron – now $399 (down from $499)
- Asus Vivobook 15 – now $999 (down from $1,399)
- Dell Inspiron 15 – now $799 (down from $1,099)
- Lenovo Duet 3 11″ SnapDragon Chromebook – now $486 (down from $649)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 – now $299 (down from $449)
- Lenovo: Save on selected laptops and desktops with the code EOFY24
- IdeaPad Slim 5 (14″, Gen 9 AMD) – now $1,079 (down from $1,749)
- Legion Pro 5i (16″, Gen 9) – now $2,499 (down from $3,799)
- ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 1 AMD) – now $1,799 (down from $4,369)
- Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16″, Gen 9) – now $1,399 (down from $2,289)
- Yoga Pro 7 (14″, Gen 9, AMD) – now $1,649 (down from $2,899)
- Microsoft: Save on Surface devices, including
- Surface Laptop 5 – now $2,026 (down from $2,649)
- Surface Laptop Go 3 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM) – now $1,098 (down from $1,429)
- Surface Laptop Go 3 (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM) – now $1,348 (down from $1,729)
- Surface Laptop Studio 2 (13th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM) – now $2,888 (down from $3,519)
- Surface Laptop Studio 2 (13th Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM) – now $4,391 (down from $4,879)
- Mwave: Massive savings across a range of gaming laptops and desktop PCs
- Samsung – Save on a range of Galaxy Tab products
Best EOFY monitor sales
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of monitors, including:
- Acer Nitro VG0 23.8″ FHD IPS 1MS 100HZ FYSNC Monitor – now $159 (down from $199)
- LG 31.5” UltraFine™ UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor – now $747 (down from $947)
- Samsung 27″ S36C 1800R/75HZ/4MS Curved Monitor – now $179 (down from $269)
- Samsung 34″ ViewFinity S65TC Ultra-wide Curved WQHD Monitor – now $797 (down from $1,099)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 32″ QHD 165hz/1ms Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $599)
- Dell: Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories
- eBay: Save on a range of monitors
- LG 26″ Ultrawide Full HD 75Hz FreeSync Monitor – now $156.11 (down from $199)
- The Good Guys
- Acer 23.8″ Nitro VG0 FHD Gaming Monitor – now $159 (down from $199)
- LG 23.8″ FHD Monitor – now $99 (down from $159)
- LG 32” HD IPS Monitor – now $229 (down from $399)
- Samsung 24″ Curved Monitor – now $139 (down from $229)
- Samsung 27″ Odyssey QHD Gaming Monitor – now $339 (down from $499)
Best EOFY PC accessories sales
- Big W: Up to 50 per cent off selected PC accessories
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of PC accessories
- Dell: Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories
- eBay: Save on a range of mice, keyboards and other PC accessories
- Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse – now $98.58 (down from $149)
- Roccat Vulcan II Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $190.38 (down from $259.95)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $206.70 (down from $319)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset – now $67.98 (down from $109)
- Steelseries Prime Mini Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $58.80 (down from $159)
- The Good Guys
- Logitech MK220 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse – now $43 (down from $55)
- Logitech C270 HD Webcam – now $63 (down from $79)
- Logitech G502 Hero Optical Gaming Mouse – now $119 (down from $129)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $103 (down from $129)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream HD Webcam – now $159 (down from $199)
Best EOFY office gadget sales
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of PC accessories
- eBay: Save on a range of home office essentials
- D-Link EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Mesh System – now $249.99 (down from $379.95)
- Google Nest Wireless Doorbell – now $230.81 (down from $329)
- Logitech C920e Full HD Autofocus Webcam – now $87.41 (down from $179.95)
- Razer Nommo 2.0 Gaming Speakers – now $99 (down from $129)
- Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds – now $52.88 (down from $99)
- Nanoleaf: Get up to 20 per cent off a range of smart lighting options, including
- Matter 3.5″ Downlight – now $43.99 (down from $54.99)
- Matter B22 Smart Bulb – now $31.99 (down from $39.99)
- Matter Lightstrip Smarter Kit – now $71.99 (down from $89.99)
- Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit (TVs & Monitors Up To 65″) – now $151.99 (down from $181.99)
- Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit (TVs & Monitors Up To 85″) – now $183.99 (down from $229.99)
