Save On Samsung, Lenovo, Dell and More With These EOFY Home Office Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With the EOFY sales wrapping up in less than a week, now’s the time to treat yourself to some new home office tech so you can claim it on your tax return this year. Whether you’re in the market for a new laptop, keyboard, monitor or other desk accessories, loads of brands and retailers are running huge sales on office tech.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best EOFY 2024 home office deals.

Best EOFY sales for the home office

Best EOFY laptop and computer sales

Image: Microsoft

Best EOFY monitor sales

Image: Samsung

Best EOFY PC accessories sales

Image: Logitech

Best EOFY office gadget sales

Image: Nanoleaf

Want more EOFY deals?

Check out more savings below:

Image credit: iStock/ozgurdonmaz