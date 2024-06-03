Here Are the 5 Best EOFY Tech Sales That You Don’t Want to Miss

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of the financial year is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the unrelenting march of time than to grab yourself a great deal? From streaming devices to stick vacuums and NBN plans, here are the best EOFY 2024 sales that are currently available in Australia.

The best EOFY 2024 sales in Australia

Get 20% off the Hubbl

Image: Hubbl

The Hubbl launched back in March, as a new solution to help you streamline your streaming services into one convenient place and (depending on your subscription) help you save a bit of money too. While the Hubbl device would usually set you back $99, you save yourself a tidy 20 per cent if you pick one up before the end of this financial year.

The Hubbl streaming device comes preinstalled with most major streaming services, such as Binge, Disney+ and Netflix, and also supports free-to-air VOD like SBS OnDemand, 10 Play and 9Now. You can also access free-to-air TV by plugging your aerial directly into the device. The Hubbl also allows you to search for TV shows and movies across every streaming service and free-to-air TV channel, so finding something to watch has never been easier.

The Hubbl device itself only requires a one-off payment – now $79.20 during this EOFY sale – with no additional subscriptions. However, outside of this sale, Hubbl also offers a discount of up to $15 per month off the cost of your streaming subscriptions when you stack specific services.

Here’s how the Hubbl‘s stacking discounts break down:

Stack three apps : save $5 per month

: save $5 per month Stack four apps : save $10 per month

: save $10 per month Stack five apps: save $15 per month

You need to bill your streaming subscriptions through Hubbl to get this’ stack-and-save’ discount. This offer is currently limited to the apps Kayo, Binge, Lifestyle, Flash and Netflix.

You can pick up the Hubbl for $79.20 during its EOFY sale here. This offer is available until June 30.

Save up to $550 off Dyson vacuums and more

Image: Dyson

It wouldn’t be an EOFY sale without a few Dyson deals. If you’ve been waiting for a decent price drop before grabbing one of the cult-favourite stick vacuums, now’s the time to strike.

Here are the best deals going during Dyson’s EOFY sale:

You can check out the full range of Dyson’s EOFY sale here.

Get a year of discounted NBN with Aussie Broadband

If you’re on the hunt for a new NBN plan, Aussie Broadband is running an EOFY deal where you can score a discounted connection for the first 12 months you’re with the provider. Considering most providers only offer introductory discounts that last for six months, being able to nab cheaper internet for a whole year is a pretty good deal.

Here’s what Aussie Broadband’s EOFY sale prices look like:

NBN 100 – now $85 per month (down from $95)

– now $85 per month (down from $95) NBN 100/40 – now $95 per month (down from $105)

– now $95 per month (down from $105) NBN 250 – now $99 per month (down from $119)

– now $99 per month (down from $119) NBN 1000 – now $109 per month (down from $129)

Once this 12-month period ends you’ll be paying Aussie Broadband’s standard full-price rates. This offer is available until June 30, and you’ll need to use the promo code EOFY120 for Aussie’s NBN 100 plans, and EOFY240 for its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

Save up to $675 off Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets

Image: Samsung

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, Samsung’s EOFY deals include massive savings across the outright price of its Galaxy S24 range. You can save up to $600 off the Galaxy S24 and S24+, and up to $400 off the S24 Ultra.

Samsung is also offering discounts across the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which range from $324.75 to $674.75, depending on which model and storage size you pick.

Here are the best offers from Samsung’s EOFY sale:

You can check out Samsung’s EOFY 2024 sale here.

Grab a TV bargain with The Good Guys

Image: TCL

If you’re in the market for a brand new TV, then The Good Guys have you covered. The electronics retailer is running EOFY deals across a huge range of products, which include solid savings on big-name TV brands, like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.

Here are some of the best TV deals available during The Good Guys EOFY sale:

You can check out The Good Guys’ EOFY 2024 deals here.

Image: Samsung/Hubbl