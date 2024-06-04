When it comes to end-of-financial-year sales for tech, like laptops, monitors and PC accessories, it can be hard to sift through the hundreds of deals to find what you need. So let’s look at the huge EOFY sales happening at HP, as there are plenty of juicy deals to choose from.
During its EOFY sale, HP is offering up to 40 per cent off a range of laptops, monitors and HyperX gaming accessories. If you’re specifically after a new laptop, these EOFY deals mean you can save $1,100 off an HP Pavilion Plus, $1,107 off an HP Envy 2-in-1 Laptop and $2,275 off an HP Omen gaming laptop.
Here’s what’s currently available during HP’s EOFY sale.
The best HP EOFY 2024 laptop sales
- HP Laptop (15.6″, Ryzen 7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,087 (down from $1,599)
- HP Laptop (17.3″, 13th Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $1,295 (down from $2,159)
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop (15.6″, 13th Gen i5, 512GB SSD) – now $1,297 (down from $$2,199)
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop (15.6″, 13th Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $1,592 (down from $2,699)
- HP Pavilion Aero Laptop (13.3″, Ryzen 7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,199 (down from $1,999)
- HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14″, 13th Gen i7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,399 (down from $2,499)
- HP ProBook 450 G10 Laptop (15.6″, 13th Gen i7, 256GB SSD) – now $1,799 (down from $2,510)
- HP OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $2,339 (down from $3,899)
- HP OMEN Gaming Laptop (17.3″, 13th Gen i9, 2TB SSD) – now $4,224 (down from $6,499)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (15.6″, Ryzen 5, 512GB SSD) – now $1,189 (down from $1,699)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (15.6″, 12th Gen i7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,589 (down from $2,649)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (16.1″, 13the Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $1,979 (down from $3,299)
The best HP EOFY 2024 monitor sales
- HP M24h 23.8″ FHD Monitor – now $178 (down from $229)
- HP M24fwa 23.8″ FHD Monitor – now $209 (down from $299)
- HP M32f 31.5″ FHD Monitor – now $343 (down from $529)
- HP E27 G5 27″ FHD Monitor – now $349 (down from $455)
- HP Omen 23.8″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $218 (down from $299)
- HP Omen 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $384 (down from $549)
- HP Omen 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor (240Hz) – now $674 (down from $899)
- HP Omen 31.5″ QHD Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $475 (down from $679)
- HP Series 5 23.8″ FHD Monitor – now $223 (down from $279)
- HP Series 5 27″ FHD Monitor – now $231 (down from $309)
The best HyperX EOFY 2024 gaming accessory sales
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (HX Aqua) – now $143 (down from $179)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (HX Red) – now $143 (down from $179)
- HyperX CloudX Stinger II Wired Gaming Headset – now $66 (down from $89)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset – now $239 (down from $319)
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset – now $223 (down from $279)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $119 (down from $149)
- HyperX QuadCast USB Gaming Microphone – now $164 (down from $219)
- HyperX QuadCast S USB Gaming Microphone – now $218 (down from $299)
- HyperX SoloCast USB Gaming Microphone – now $87 (down from $109)
Image: HP