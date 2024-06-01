Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise Returns For It Prequel Series

It and It:Chapter Two star Bill Skarsgård (Nosferatu) has officially signed back on to reprise the role of sewer-dwelling, child-eating clown Pennywise for Max’s Welcome to Derry series. The returning Pennywise joins castmates Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar.

According to Deadline, Skarsgård will also executive produce the show along with his fellow It film franchise creative team at Warner Bros. The show was inspired by the Stephen King novel It and was developed by the franchise’s director Andy Muschietti with producer Barbara Muschietti. They’re also joined by Chapter Two co-producer Jason Fuchs with the films’ other producers, Roy Lee and Dan Lin. Now with Skarsgård in the mix, we’re excited for more horror in the prequel series. Muschietti is set to direct four episodes out of the nine in the series order.

Recently, Bill Skarsgård starred in Boy Kills World and will be featured as Eric Draven in the upcoming The Crow reboot, while Andy Muschietti remained in the Warner Bros. family with The Flash. Needless to say, we are excited to see them team up again with more world-building and creepy killer clownery in the Stephen King universe. Their take on It has become the quintessential one garnering $US1.17 billion worldwide. And in an age with ever-expanding mythologies, characters like Pennywise can keep floating on in horror infamy as long as he wants.

Stay tuned at io9 for Welcome to Derry updates!

