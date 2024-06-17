One of Australia’s Most Popular EV Brands Cuts Prices on Every Electric Model

BYD, the carmaker behind the massively popular Atto 3 electric car, and the new Dolphin hatchback and Seal sedan, has cut prices across its range of vehicles through permanent price drops and limited-time discounts, making it one of the best times ever to buy one of the brand’s competitive models.

The discounts come at an interesting time for BYD, as it has just now introduced a 2024 revision for the Atto 3, that brings a price cut, wireless Apple Carplay, a bigger infotainment screen, new (hopefully better) tyres, and a less repulsive rear end. All welcome changes, especially the removal of the spelled-out “Build Your Dreams” across the back, which just looked tacky. Range and charging speeds remain the same.

The standard range model BYD Atto 3 now starts at $44,499 in Australia (down from $48,011), while the extended range model now costs $47,499 (was $51,011).

Meanwhile, the brand’s budget BYD Dolphin has also had its price slashed to stay competitive against the cheapest EV in Australia, the GWM Ora. The Dolphin now starts at $36,890 for the cheap ‘Dynamic’ model (down from $38,890), while the Premium now costs $42,890 (was $44,890). No revision for the Dolphin, though it’s much newer than the Atto 3. The ugly “Build Your Dreams” wording remains across the back.

Things are a little bit different with the BYD Seal, however, which isn’t getting a price drop, and is rather getting a limited-time discount. BYD Seal prices are being slashed across Australian states and territories, with different discounts applying across the country for the Premium and Performance trims (the Dynamic entry-level model remains the same price, $52,616 drive-away in NSW).

The drive-away cost for the BYD Seal Premium in most states and territories is now $58,798 (which was previously the standard before on-roads cost), while for the Performance, it’s $68,748 (same deal). It’s a huge discount that could see a driver saving as much as $3,637 (Carsguide has a great discounts breakdown here). This discount will run until June 30.

BYD is currently expanding beyond electric cars and into the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle space. Besides the Atto 3, Dolphin, and Seal, BYD is also now offering the Sealion 6 with a starting price of $48,990 (MSRP), and the BYD Shark, the company’s big Ranger and Hilux ute competitor.

It also comes as many other EV brands are starting to offer discounts or price drops in the run-up to the end of the financial year. The Tesla Model 3, for example, has come down by almost $10,000 since the revised model first launched in Australia in late 2023, down to $54,900. That price drop puts BYD’s Seal in a precarious position, considering that it’s meant to be a competitive and relatively similar option to the hugely popular Tesla sedan.

