ChatGPT Keeps Going Down

ChatGPT went down for many users on Tuesday morning due to a flurry of major outages, according to OpenAI’s status page. The first outage began around 3 a.m. ET and was resolved hours later, but now OpenAI is reporting a second outage as of 10:33 a.m. ET.

“OpenAI is unavailable for some users,” OpenAI said on its status page Tuesday morning. “We are currently investigating this issue.”

Outages spiked on DownDetector around 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday as thousands of users reported issues with ChatGPT. Around 3 a.m. ET, DownDetector showed a smaller spike in user-reported issues. OpenAI’s API services appeared to be unaffected by Tuesday’s outage. It’s unclear at this time what the cause of the problem is.

Multiple Gizmodo staffers were unable to access ChatGPT as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning. The ChatGPT webpage was struggling to load, and the service would not allow prompts to be entered.

ChatGPT is having several outages right as West Coasters are likely just waking up, and East Coasters are well into their work day. OpenAI’s outages have become somewhat common, which makes it difficult for people to rely on ChatGPT in their workdays. OpenAI’s status page shows more than a dozen outages in the last 90 days, however, they’re typically resolved in less than an hour.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.

These outages come just weeks after OpenAI unveiled GPT-4 Omni, a slightly more powerful AI model that will ultimately be free for all users. OpenAI claims the free version of ChatGPT has roughly 100 million weekly active users, which raises significant compute concerns. It’s unclear at this time if this outage is related to any update.