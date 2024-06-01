Chris Hemsworth Jumps From Animated Transformers to Live-Action G.I. Joe Crossover

Chris Hemsworth, the voice of Optimus Prime in the upcoming Transformers Oneanimated movie, is now reportedly joining the live-action G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover from the franchise film series.

Deadline broke the news that Paramount Pictures has approached Hemsworth—best-known for his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Thor, but currently hot off the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga—to star in the untitled Transformers-G.I. Joe movie. Last summer’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts teased a G.I. Joe crossover with an epilogue that pumped ‘80s toy nostalgics for the face-off between two of Hasbro’s biggest brands. There’s no word yet on who Hemsworth might play in the live-action movie—a G.I. Joe hero, perhaps?—but he’s in the studio’s family now thanks toTransformers One, which deadline Deadline notes is “one of the highest tested Paramount Animation titles ever.”

How actual audiences react will be the true test, however; Transformers One is set to open on September 20, 2024. The untitled Transformers x G.I. Joe film is in development and does not yet have a release date.

