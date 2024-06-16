Dave Filoni Isn’t Ruling Out Edgier Takes on Star Wars

Remember when The Mandalorian maybe, probably, let Star Wars’ first F-bomb wriggle into its dialogue? That isn’t going to become standard in the galaxy far, far, away, either on the big screen or Disney+, but Dave Filoni is well aware that Star Wars’ fan base, which spans generations at this point, can handle a little variety.

That said, don’t expect Lucasfilm to be like Marvel and nudge Disney into releasing a movie like the decidedly R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine. Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Collider), in a group interview alongside Star Wars: Ahsoka’s Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen, Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer said he’s aware there’s an audience that’s ready to embrace more mature Star Wars content.

“The bottom line is: whatever we do, it has to be really well done. When you look at something that is taken as different, like Andor—it’s so well done, and Tony [Gilroy] and his team do such a phenomenal job, that I think that there’s an audience for that,” he said. “I think also with that audience, I also though want to still be hitting the imagination of the kids out there so that they can grow up and appreciate those things. It’s almost like your taste for food, your taste in cinema and visuals changes as you get older.”

Filoni went on to give a personal example. “My dad had me watch Seven Samurai when I was a kid because he knew I liked Star Wars and he knew George [Lucas] worked with Kurosawa,” he said. “I’m not going to sit there and pretend I understood any of that when I was little… but as you get older, you’re like ‘Oh my gosh, it’s right there,’ and it’s hitting you in the face. You appreciate it in a different way … I think that [Star Wars] encompasses all types of styles, and the creative of the particular story driving it is kind of the most important thing. And they should do something that’s within their comfort zone.”

