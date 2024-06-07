David Lynch’s New Project Is Not the Twin Peaks Team-Up You Were Expecting

While David Lynch fans are still hoping he’ll one day to return to Twin Peaks (again), a small kernel of dreamy Lynchian bliss has just entered the atmosphere. It’s the video for “Sublime Eternal Love,” which Lynch directed, offering the first taste of Cellophane Memories, his new album with Chrystabell.

Chrystabell—who played glamorous FBI Agent Tammy Preston on Twin Peaks: The Return—and Lynch have been creative collaborators since their first meeting in 1998, including a song on the soundtrack of Lynch’s most recent feature, 2006’s Inland Empire. This latest project, which comes out courtesy of Sacred Bones August 2, also features contributions from the late Angelo Badalamenti, whose sonic legacy will forever be associated with Twin Peaks (as well as Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive).

“The origin of Chrystabell and David Lynch’s album Cellophane Memories comes from a vision that David experienced during a nighttime walk through a forest of tall trees, over the tops of which he saw a bright light,” reads the press release, which… yeah, sounds about right. It also promises “to experience this album is to see the first faint glimmers of a mystery that occurred in a midnight forest long ago and to hear the sound of a voice that inspired love’s return from the dark.”

Intrigued? You can pre-order Cellophane Memories here; and should you feel the urge to visit a place both wonderful and strange, Twin Peaks and Twin Peaks: The Return are streaming on Paramount+.

