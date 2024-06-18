DC’s Blue Beetle Adventures May Continue in Animation

Ángel Manuel Soto’s Blue Beetle ushered in the new era at DC Studios under James Gunn and Peter Safran, and while critics (including io9) enjoyed it, the tale of budding superhero Jaime Reyes (played by Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña) didn’t really catch on with audiences (it hit theaters during the Hollywood strikes) until it arrived on Max. It makes sense, then, for the character to make his next move on the small screen.

Deadline broke the news that Warner Bros. and DC Studios are in the early stages of developing a Blue Beetle animated series; whether that would appear on Max (which would make sense) or elsewhere (there’s no telling these days; for instance, Batman: Caped Crusader hits Prime Video in August) is unclear. Also as-yet unknown: if the voice cast would include the stars of the 2023 feature film, though the trade notes “multiple have been approached and DC has received a positive response regarding returns.” As for the story, it’s said to “build on the movie, developed under DC Studios’ previous regime, but will divert from telling the same story.” Deadline writes that if the show takes off, it could lead to a big-screen return for the character.

Behind the scenes talent includes showrunner and director Miguel Puga, and writer Cristian Martinez—as well as the feature film’s director and screenwriter, Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, among the list of executive producers.

Would you tune into a Blue Beetle animated series? What’s your take on DC’s path for the character?

