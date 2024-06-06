Deadpool & Wolverine Reminds You to Silence Your Phone in a Very Deadpool & Wolverine Way

We’ve all had time to absorb the wonder that is the official Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket; now, you can appreciate another subversive movie-theater flourish courtesy of Marvel’s eagerly awaited summer release. The full “Silence Your Phone” PSA featuring the characters has been released, and it’s a bleepin’ delight.

“So I heard Secret Wars is finally gonna introduce…” Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool starts to say, but the faux Avengers spoiler is interrupted by a rudely ringing phone—something that whips the short-tempered Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) into a hilariously expletive-laden, fourth wall-breaking tirade.

The full ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ Silence Your Phone PSA has been released. pic.twitter.com/GpcbT7rVhQ — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 4, 2024

We’ve reached a point in movie audience bad behavior that a phone going off is probably the least of anyone’s worries, but it’s still rather courteous to remember to silence your notifications. Maybe try not texting during the screening while you’re at it, and avoid making anyone’s angry neck veins pop out! Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.