Deadpool & Wolverine’s Official Popcorn Bucket Invites You to Cram Your Hand Inside Hugh Jackman

The Dune 2 popcorn bucket set the bar very, very low (in the best possible way) for in-theater hijinks and Deadpool has now added his own flair.

Star and producer Ryan Reynolds took to social media Thursday to reveal the popcorn bucket for his new movie, Deadpool and Wolverine, and Hugh Jackman isn’t going to be happy about it. Here’s the reveal.

Yes, fans will definitely be shoving their hands in Hugh Jackman’s mouth with that bucket. And the way the video shows things just falling all over it certainly has a, um, climactic flair to it, does it not?

Back at CinemaCon 2024, popcorn buckets were the talk fo the town and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promised that Deadpool would design something for theaters. I do think this is probably less disgusting than the Dune: Part Two bucket, but does hit a nice balance of “Wait, do I hate this?” or “Do I love it?” Either way, you can be sure these are going to be hot properties once they reach theaters later this summer.

No word yet if these buckets will be exclusive to any particular theater chain or when they’ll go on sale, but we’ll keep you updated. Tickets are already on sale for Deadpool and Wolverine, which opens on July 26 and is poised to be one of the summer’s biggest hits.

